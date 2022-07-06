Carving out a beautiful piece of art from a simple block of wood may seem like an impossible task to some folks.
However, Dennis Stubbs and a group of local wood-carving enthusiasts want to show such people that they can.
“A person may not think they can learn wood carving, but unless they try, they will never know,” Stubbs said recently as he was whittling away at one of his latest creations.
Stubbs is one of about a dozen individuals who regularly get together each Monday to share their love and skill of wood carving. The group calls itself the EverGreene Woodcarvers, and they are hoping to build further interest in the club and increase participation.
“We have been here for about 30 years and want to pass on the art and craft of woodcarving,” said Stubbs, who has been carving with the group for the past 28 years. “We are hoping to attract more folks to come and join us.”
The EverGreene Woodcarvers meet each Monday evening at 5 p.m. in the bottom level of the fellowship building of Christ United Methodist Church, located at 207 S. Main St., in downtown Greeneville. The parking area and entrance to the meeting site are located behind the church, just off McKee Street.
The group is open to people of all ages and experience levels — from beginners to experienced wood carvers.
So what does a novice need to bring to an EverGreene Woodcarvers gathering?
“Nothing,” Stubbs said. “They don’t need to bring anything.”
“We’ll loan them a knife and we’ll give them a mouse to carve. We’ll get them carving. We don’t bore them with techniques and all of these other kinds of things. We just want to get them started carving. So they don’t cut themselves, we give them a glove. We will then get them going so that they will feel some sense of accomplishment and they can learn as they go.
“By the time you get done with the first three projects — the mouse, the duck and the boot — then you’ll be pretty well set,” he added.
Stubbs said that any experienced carver in the group is always available to answer questions and lend a hand to the beginners.
Group members are available to teach wood-carving skills to youth groups, such as scouting troops. Carvers age 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
One of the oldest members of the wood-carving group is Melvin Jones, 83. He has been part of the club since 2003 and currently serves as president of the Evergreene Woodcarvers.
“I’ve been carving off and on since I was five or six years old,” Jones said at a recent meeting of the group.
Jones’ daughter, Donna Myers, is also a member of the group. While she’s very much involved with the carvers she’s not nearly as experienced as her father and some members of the group. In addition to carving, though, Myers is also involved in the art of wood-burning (also known as pyrography) and she had several examples of her amazing work on display at the meeting.
Another member of the group who was on hand was Shorty Menendez, who has been a part of the wood carvers since moving to Greeneville from Tampa, Florida, in 2006.
A retired police officer, Menendez says he loves to pick up a piece of wood “and just start carving and creating.”
One of the pieces that he had on display at the meeting was an intricately detailed walking stick, which featured a particularly satisfied-looking squirrel sitting atop a long wooden string of acorns.
In addition to being a detail carver, Menendez is also an accomplished oil painter, an art that he has enjoyed since his youth.
Another member of the wood-carving club is Mark Asprogiannis, who not only uses a knife to carve out his wooden art, but also chain saws. One of his pieces accompanying him at the meeting was a handsome black bear standing at attention with a hint of a smile etched out on its face.
In addition to the Greeneville group, the club also has a group that meets regularly in Rogersville.
There is no charge to attend the meetings. However, if a person would like to become a member of the EverGreene Woodcarvers Club there is a $15 annual membership fee.
“We have a summer picnic and a winter dinner — and we carve every Monday night,” Stubbs said. “We share everything you can imagine. If someone is doing a special technique, then they show us how to do that. Some of the folks attend woodcarving schools and classes and then come back to the group to share what they learned. Helping each other is what it’s all about. We have a lot of fun.”
He encouraged people to come out and give carving a try.
“If you come and try, then maybe you will like it,” Stubbs said. “If you don’t like it, then you can move on to something else.”
Each year, the group participates in the Greeneville Iris Festival. The group is also planning to be at this year’s Greene County Fair later this month.
There are also plans for them to be at the Mountain View Bulk Food’s Fall Festival in October at the Farmer’s Daughter on the Erwin Highway and at the Greeneville Woman’s Club Holiday Bazaar at Hal Henard Elementary School the first weekend of November.
For more information about the group, contact Dennis Stubbs at 423-638-7417, Shorty Menendez at 423-948-1565 or Melvin Jones at 423-552-1734.