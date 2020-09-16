KINGSPORT – Because of the continuing health crisis caused by the COVID-19 virus, the Exchange Place Steering Committee has voted to cancel the annual Fall Folk Arts Festival, which was set for September 26 and 27, a release says. Under the guidelines set by the State of Tennessee, it was determined that it would have been very difficult to responsibly follow those regulations and still ensure that the public was able to safely interact with the vendors, enjoy the live music, and learn from the many historic and educational demonstrations that are always a part of this festival.
This would have been the 49th consecutive year that Exchange Place hosted this festival.
“We continue to be heartbroken that we are not able to welcome people to our beautiful and historic living history farm,” organizers wrote in the release. “We understand, however, that we have a moral obligation to be good citizens, and realize we must play our tiny part in trying to make sure that the residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, plus any out-of-our-region visitors, stay healthy and avoid the ramifications of this terrible virus.”
Decisions are pending for two scheduled events – Witches Wynd, scheduled for October 23 and 24, and Christmas in the Country, sheduled for December 5. Announcements will be made closer to the event dates.
“We would like to take this opportunity to remind people that, despite the pandemic and the disruption of all of our lives, Exchange Place still has ongoing expenses, primarily the feeding of the animals who live on the farm year-round, as well as maintaining the grounds and the historic buildings,” organizers wrote. “If you are able, please consider a donation to help keep this Kingsport treasure operating. You may mail your contribution to Exchange Place, 4812 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.”
Exchange Place is a non-profit, volunteer-run living history farm, educational facility and regional attraction that seeks to preserve, protect, interpret, and manage the history, heritage, and artifacts pertaining to mid-19th century farm life in Northeast Tennessee. For more information, please visit our website: www.exchangeplace.info.