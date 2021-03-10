Kingsport – Spring is normally the season of hope, of growth, of renewal. We say goodbye to the darkness of winter and hello to vibrant colors. In Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, Kingsport’s Living History Farm, Exchange Place, has ushered in the season with its Spring Garden Fair, an event that has been eagerly awaited by amateur gardeners for more than three decades.
After consulting with personnel from the Health Department and the Department of Agriculture, who strongly discouraged the scheduling of even outdoor events in April, it is with heavy hearts that the Exchange Place Steering Committee has voted not to hold the 2021 Spring Garden Fair, a release says.
Organizers hope to gather again for the festival on April 30 and May 1, 2022.
Exchange Place is a non-profit, self-sufficient, volunteer-run living history farm, educational facility and regional attraction that seeks to preserve, protect, interpret, and manage the history, heritage, and artifacts pertaining to mid-19th century farm life in Northeast Tennessee.
It receives no money from the state, county or city, and is reliant upon public events to feed resident animals and maintain the grounds and property. Anyone who would like to help offset costs during these difficult times, may send a check to Exchange Place at 4812 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.
For more information or to become a volunteer call us at 423-288-6071, or visit our website at www.exchangeplace.info.