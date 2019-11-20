KINGSPORT – The “most wonderful time of the year” gets its formal kickoff when Exchange Place hosts its annual Christmas in the Country celebration.
The event is Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 to 5 p.m. at the living history farm, located at 4812 Orebank Road. This is the final public event of the year scheduled at the historic site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and admission is free for everyone, a news release said.
Christmas in the Country features more than two dozen area and regional vendors offering their fresh greenery and trees, handcrafted wreaths and roping, and other holiday decorations. Unique folk arts and crafts will be found on both sides of Orebank Road, including hand-crafted wood items, unique lamps and clocks, pottery, handmade greeting cards, kitchen and garden art, cat and dog treats, and jewelry, the release said.
There will also be baked goods, small-batch roasted coffee beans, hot sauces, jams and jellies, kettle corn and Brunswick stew, and other items include a variety of herbal products, soaps and natural lotions. More than two dozen area and regional vendors will have their wares on display and for sale on both sides of the historic Gaines-Preston farm, the release said.
Christmas in the Country furthers the mission of Exchange Place by depicting wintertime farm life in the mid-nineteenth century, and demonstrating how our Northeast Tennessee ancestors would have celebrated the holidays in the antebellum period, organizers said.
In the log kitchen, the Eden’s Ridge Hearth Cookery Society will be preparing dishes that the Gaines and Preston families might have enjoyed during the holidays, like roast pork, salsify fritters, and cinnamon waffles. In the newly restored outdoor bake oven, they will be baking ginger cakes (cookies), using a Gaines family recipe and replicas of Preston family tin cookie cutters.
Meanwhile, Exchange Place’s Junior Apprentices will be busy in the Preston House Gathering Room, making the home festive for the holidays. They will also be selling handmade crafts to help support their program, which teaches middle school and high school aged youngsters about antebellum life and historic preservation.
In the blacksmith shop, the skills that were needed to make hardware and tools for the farm, fix wagon wheels and shoe the horses will be demonstrated throughout the day.
For children there will be “chores” to do, such as candle-dipping, decorating the traditional tree for the birds, and creating an old-timey toy, the release said.
Capping off the day will be the traditional Yule Log Ceremony, which will begin around 4:15 p.m. The tradition originated with the Vikings, who used it to honor their gods and request good luck for the coming year and was later incorporated into the harvest festivals of Germany and Scandinavia before moving to England when the Normans conquered the British Isles, the release said. Eventually, the yule log tradition was brought to the New World by the pilgrims. It is part of Christmas in the Country as a symbol of peace and good will for the community, the release said.
The day will conclude with the singing of carols and hot wassail. Derived from the Anglo-Saxon “waes hael,” which meant “be in health” or “here’s to you,” wassail emphasizes the spirit of health and friendship, the release said.
For more information, call Exchange Place at 423-288-6071 or write to email@exchangeplace.info.