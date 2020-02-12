ABINGDON — A new exhibit exploring the legacy of Laura Lu Copenhaver and Rosemont Industries is coming to William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, VA. Superabundance opens in WKMA’s Price-Strongwell Cultural Heritage Gallery on Feb. 13.
This exhibition celebrates the life of Laura Lu Copenhaver, dedicated educator, entrepreneur, and regional humanitarian of Marion, Virginia. By establishing Rosemont Industries, a craft cooperative that bolstered the local economy for almost 100 years, Laura brought the skills and talents of Southwest Virginians to international markets. Laura was unwavering in her commitment to help those around her, a devotion that left lasting impressions on her community. Upon her death, author Sherwood Anderson described Laura’s life as one of “superabundance.”
“This is the first comprehensive exhibition to be developed around the story of this cultural entrepreneur from Southwest Virginia. It could not have been accomplished without the dedicated and careful custodial care given her business legacy by her heirs. We are entirely grateful to Tom and Rita Copenhaver who have cared for, preserved, and cherished her memory and the artifacts of her life’s work and are sharing them with us now so that we may share them with an interested public,” says Betsy K. White, the Museum’s Director.
William King Museum of Art sincerely appreciates The Bank of Marion, a long-running local business that has provided generous support for this exhibition.
The fullness of Laura Lu Copenhaver’s life shines through in this exhibition organized by the William King Museum of Art. Superabundance is on view Feb. 13-Sept. 13. A free public reception will be held during WKMA After Hours on March 19, from 6-8 p.m.
The Museum is open seven days a week: Mon-Sat. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission to the Museum is free.
For information on exhibitions or events at William King Museum of Art visit www.williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005.
William King Museum of Art is located at 415 Academy Drive, off West Main Street or Russell Road, in Abingdon. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the William King Museum of Art is a partner of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, a member of the Virginia Association of Museums, and is funded in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.