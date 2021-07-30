Winners of the Baby Show were: Twins, 6 months to under 9 months, Winners and Friendliest Gracelyn and McKinlee Jester, parents-Trevor Jester and Miranda Foshie; Boys 6 months to under 9 months, Friendliest Baby Connor McGhee, 8-month-old son of Tess McGhee and TJ Johnson, and Winner Burlin Eidson, 8-month-old son of Dustin and Tera Eidson; Girls 6 months to under 9 months, Friendlies Baby Cora Rozar, 7-month-old daughter of Mark and Amber Rozar, and Winner Emerson Ellenburg, 7-month-old daughter of Jared and Breanna Ellenburg; Boys 3 months to under 6 months, Friendliest Baby Jasper Lane, 5-month-old son of Sierra Kell and Bradley Lane, and Winner Jaden Vines, 4-month-old son of Taylor Hawk and Micah Vines; Girls 3 months to under 6 months, Friendliest Baby McKinley Cutshaw, 4-month-old daughter of Bryce and Danielle Cutshaw, and Winner Kinsley Rhinehart, 3-month-old daughter of Walter and Caroline Rhinehart; Boys Under 3 months, Friendliest and Winner Dawson Norton, 2-month-old son of David and Lindsay Norton; and Girls Under 3 months, Friendliest Ryleigh Williams, 4-week-old daughter of Shelby Jones and Luke Williams, and Winner Norene Jones, 6-week-old daughter of Amber Grove and Ethan Jones.