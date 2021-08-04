After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdowns it caused, the gates opened for this year’s Greene County Fair July 26 and drew crowds eager for fun and happy to see familiar faces.
From livestock shows and competitions to live music and carnival rides, the fair offered wholesome entertainment, including the addition this year of a wrestling event and a rodeo on Wednesday night, that brought the community together.
Other changes included the Ann Gaut Expo Building, which now has a performance stage and a redesigned exhibit hall. Many of the entertainment offerings previously held on the Andrew Johnson Bank Pavilion stage moved inside the expo building. The “Woolsey’s Overlook Farm Barnyard Nursery and Petting Zoo” also returned.
The public is invited to submit photos and videos of their favorite fair memories for possible publication in the Greeneville Sun or on the Sun’s website. They can be emailed to Lifestyles@greenevillesun.com or sent as a direct message to The Greeneville Sun’s Facebook page.