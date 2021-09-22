Woodland owners and professional foresters are cordially invited to attend the Tennessee Healthy Hardwoods fall forestry field day. The 2021 theme is Special Forest Products. The partners of these educational sessions are providing the events at no cost to participants.
The event will be held at the Northeast Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, 2255 E. Allens Bridge Road, Greeneville, TN.
The agenda will generally be:
- 7-8 a.m. — Registration
- 8-8:30 a.m. —Welcome and Introduction
- 8:30 a.m.-noon — Speakers (Woodland Edibles and Medicinals, Overview of Non-timber Forest Products and Demonstration of Novelty Wood with Portable Sawmill)
- noon-1 p.m. — Lunch (no charge) and Door Prizes
- 1 p.m. — Conclusion of the Field Day
Registration is limited to 80 participants. Call 615-883-3832 to register.