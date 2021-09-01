KINGSPORT, Tenn. – It’s been a long time coming, but the Exchange Place Living History Farm is pleased to announce the return of its Fall Folk Arts Festival.
Canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus, the 49th edition of the always-popular celebration of the harvest season and its pioneer arts and crafts, will be held on Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-5 pm, and Sept. 26 noon-5 p.m.
Admission is $5, with those under the age of 12 admitted free. As always, proceeds go towards the care of the farm’s animals and the continued restoration and preservation of the site, located at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport, and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Fall Folk Arts Festival focuses on harvest-time activities on an 1850s farm, emphasizing traditional arts and crafts, harvest produce and plants, plus demonstrations of fall activities that might have been found on a mid-nineteenth century Northeast Tennessee farm, such as making sorghum and apple butter. Both sides of Orebank Road will feature unique handmade crafts, native and heirloom plants, natural greenery, plus homemade foods and baked goods, a release says. Some of the most popular features include:
- spinning and weaving with the Overmountain Weavers’ Guild;
- firing up the forge in the blacksmith’s shop;
- and cooking in the heritage kitchen, featuring the Eden’s Ridge Hearth Cookery Society and energetic Junior Apprentices.
All the while, popular regional musicians will be playing, providing an Americana soundtrack throughout the weekend.
More information will be provided at a later date, according to the release. Meanwhile, a great many volunteers are always needed to make the Fall Folk Arts Festival a success; anyone interested in helping, please contact Exchange Place. In addition, heritage vendors who would like to demonstrate their craft — wearing period clothes is optional — are heartily welcomed as well. Call 423-288-6071, or write to us at exchangeplacefestivals@gmail.com.
Exchange Place is a living history farm whose mission is to preserve and interpret the heritage of mid-nineteenth century farm life in Northeast Tennessee. Exchange Place is a non-profit organization, maintained and operated entirely by volunteers and supported solely by donations, fundraisers, memberships and grants. If you have any questions, please visit our website at www.exchangeplace.info, or use the contact telephone number and/or e-mail address listed in the previous paragraph.