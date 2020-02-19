After having studied in Paris for a few weeks in June of 2004, I was feeling pretty chic and quite French.
My fellow students and I had been touring all of the major attractions, shopping in the boutiques, lunching at little Parisian cafés, and generally enjoying being young and alive in Europe. I was only twenty-one years old, and I considered myself très cosmopolitan. I dressed in black and white polka dot circle skirts, gigantic earrings, vibrant cashmere scarves called pashminas, and walked with a purpose.
We had the opportunity to study art at the Louvre, which was truly fascinating and fabulous. We had an art professor who was employed as a private guide at the Louvre and led us around the famous museum, which takes exactly three weeks to cover. Fortunately for us, our art class at this particular museum lasted exactly three weeks. Perfect! So life was grand. Until...
One beautifully sunny day — which is a rare weather occurrence in Paris — we headed to the Métro station destined for station Palais Royal Musée du Louvre. I had decided on the black and white circle skirt with a matching cardigan and felt quite distinguished prancing along the Parisian streets.
This day at the Louvre, we were planning to see the “Winged Victory of Samothrace,” a world-famous Greek sculpture that has been at the museum since 1884. Reaching the statue, we marveled at its beauty ... for about one minute. Then it was time to move along!
I was not quite satisfied with this and decided to linger a bit longer and truly take in its beauty. When I leaned over to remark to my roommate about how amazing it was to see a world-famous statue, I noticed that not only was she gone, but the entire tour group had descended the stairs and left me standing by the statue. Panicked at the possibility of losing the group in the enormous museum, I loped toward the stairs.
Bad idea. About halfway down the stairs, I lost my balance and fell down. The Louvre Museum is one the world’s most visited places. It is a place to enjoy and appreciate culture and beauty. It is a place known for elegance and celebrated dedication to aestheticism. One does not associate tumbling clumsily down marble steps with this particular museum. No longer did I feel posh, polished, and poised. Instead, I felt pathetic, prosaic, and peaked. Did I mention that there was an entire group of schoolchildren watching? Yes, they laughed.
I scurried in flustered fashion to meet the rest of my group who were blindly oblivious to my absence. I was laughing through tears and told a friend about what had happened. Instead of inquiring about my ankle, he asked, “Why did you fall when I wasn’t around with a camera?”
Friendship, friendship, just a perfect blendship. Blank stare.
One would think that this would have been the only incident of its type that I had in Paris. Untrue. I fell once again leaving a restaurant. When I say leaving the restaurant, I mean as I cleared the door frame I toppled to the ground. I also fell up the stairs in the Métro station and twisted my ankle during a moment when my group decided to race through the train station like dogs. Yes, these students were all over the age of twenty-one.
So, I definitely fell in love with Paris that first summer I visited — literally and figuratively.