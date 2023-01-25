In addition to the well-known celebrations of Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), Groundhog Day (Feb. 2), Presidents Day (Feb. 20) and Black History Month, February offers plenty of reasons to celebrate.
“Reasons To Celebrate” is a monthly column designed to be both lighthearted and informational about the numerous ways to celebrate each day of life. Many of the commemorations are related to foods, some are related to awareness of important causes, while others recognize professionals, and several are comical and meant to spread joy.
February is National Cancer Prevention Month, National Embroidery Month, National Weddings Month, National Heart Month, National Hot Breakfast Month, National Children’s Dental Health Month, National Cherry Month, National Bird Feeding Month, National Bake For Family Fun Month, National Canned Food Month, Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, National Grapefruit Month, National Library Lover’s Month, and National Snack Food Month.
February has numerous official weeks to celebrate. The first week in February is World Interfaith Harmony Week, National Feeding Tube Awareness Week, International Networking Week, Boy Scouts Anniversary Week, National Patient Recognition Week, National School Counseling Week, National Burn Awareness Week, and Pride In Food Service Week.
The second week is Freelance Writers Appreciation Week, and Feb. 7-14 is both Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week and National Marriage Week.
Feb. 13-18 is Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Week, and Feb. 14-21 is Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Education Week. The second full week in February is National Kraut and Frankfurter Week, National Jell-O Week, and Secondhand Wardrobe Week.
The week of Feb. 17 is Take Your Family To School Week and National Random Acts Of Kindness Week.
Beginning the last Monday of February are National Invasive Species Week and National Eating Distorder Awareness Week.
• Feb. 1 is National Dark Chocolate Day, National Baked Alaska Day, National Serpent Day, National Freedom (from slavery) Day, and National Get Up Day, which encourages us to get up when we stumble in life.
• Feb. 2 is Optimist (Club) Day, National Girls and Women In Sports Day, National Tater Tot Day, and National Heavenly Hash Day.
• Feb. 3 is Bubble Gum Day, National Missing Persons Day, National Women Physicians Day, National Carrot Cake Day, and National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about heart disease in women.
• Feb. 4 is Ice Cream For Breakfast Day, National Hemp Day, National Homemade Soup Day, National Create A Vacuum Day and National Thank A Mail Carrier Day.
• Feb. 5 is World Nutella Day, National Shower With A Friend Day, and National Weatherperson’s Day.
• Feb. 6 is National Chopsticks Day, National Frozen Yogurt Day and National Lame Duck Day
• Feb. 7 is National Fettuccine Alfredo Day, National Periodic Table Day, National Send A Card To A Friend Day.
• Feb. 8 is National Boy Scouts Day, and National Kite Flying Day.
• Feb. 9 is National Bagel and Lox Day, National Pizza Day, National Toothache Day, and National Cut the Cord Day, which refers to getting rid of hard-wired television viewing services.
• Feb. 10 is National Cream Cheese Brownie Day, National Home Warranty Day and National Umbrella Day.
• Feb. 11 is International Snowmobile Ride Day, National Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day, Global Movie Day, National Inventors’ Day, National Make a Friend Day, National Peppermint Patty Day, National Shut-In Visitation Day, and National White Shirt Day.
• Feb. 12 is National Plum Pudding Day and National Pork Rind Day.
• Feb. 13 is National Cheddar Day, National Clean Out Your Computer Day, National Football Hangover Day, National Tortellini Day, and Galentine’s Day when female friends celebrate each other.
• Feb. 14 is National Cream-Filled Chocolates Day, National Ferris Wheel Day and National Organ Donor Day.
• Feb. 15 is National Gumdrop Day and Singles Awareness Day.
• Feb. 16 is National Almond Day and National Do A Grouch A Favor Day.
• Feb. 17 is National Cabbage Day, National Caregivers Day, National Random Acts of Kindness Day, and No One Eats Alone Day.
• Feb. 18 is National Battery Day, National Crab Stuffed Flounder Day, National Drink Wine Day, and National Red Sock Day, which raises awareness of Peripheral Artery Disease.
• Feb. 19 is National Arabian Horse Day, National Chocolate Mint Day, National (eye) Lash Day, and National Vet Girls RISE Day
• Feb. 20 is National Cherry Pie Day, National Comfy Day, National Leadership Day, National Love Your Pet Day, and National Muffin Day.
• Feb. 21 is Fat Tuesday, National Grain-Free Day, and National Sticky Bun Day, and National Pancake Day when IHOP restaurants offer free pancakes and raise money for charity.
• Feb. 22 is National Cook a Sweet Potato Day, National Margarita Day, National Supermarket Employee Day, and Ash Wednesday, which begins the Lenten season of the Christian calendar leading up to Easter.
• Feb. 23 is National Banana Bread Day, National Chili Day, National Dog Biscuit Day, National Tile Day, and National Toast Day.
• Feb. 24 is National Tortilla Chip Day, Skip the Straw Day, and Tartar Sauce Day.
• Feb. 25 is National Chocolate Covered Nut Day and National Clam Chowder Day
• Feb. 26 is National Letter To Our Elders Day, National Pistachio Day, National Set a Good Example Day, and National Tell a Fairy Tale Day.
• Feb. 27 is National Kahlua Day, National Polar Bear Day, National Retro Day, and National Strawberry Day.
• Feb. 28 is Rare Disease Day USA, National Chocolate Souffle Day, National Floral Design Day, National Public Sleeping Day, National Tooth Fairy Day and World Spay Day.
It’s worth noting that February 2022 is not a leap year, which is when the month has 29 days, instead of 28.
For a full list of February commemorations, a background of each listing, and hashtags that can be used to celebrate on social media, visit www.nationaldaycalendar.com .