Hearty snacks, seasonal sides, flavorful main dishes and tantalizing desserts all complement one another perfectly for holiday celebrations among loved ones. This year, when planning your menu, be sure to consider recipes that keep family and friends content from the moment they hang up their coats to the goodbye hugs.
These delicious options for a satisfying bread bowl and pumpkin spice potatoes can bring your guests running to the kitchen (and keep them there) as you celebrate all the season has to offer.
Beckon Holiday Guests with a Bread Bowl
While your loved ones wait patiently for the main course to be served, hearty appetizers like bread bowls can keep appetites at bay. This Spinach-Ham Dip is the perfect combination of comforting and satisfying when served with bread cubes, crackers or tortilla chips for a warming snack ahead of the big meal.
To find more seasonal appetizer inspiration, visit Culinary.net.
Spinach-Ham Dip
2 cups ricotta cheese
1 cup sour cream
1 package (10 ounces) frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
1/4 pound ham, cubed
3/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
2 green onions, thinly sliced
1 round bread loaf (16 ounces), unsliced
Heat oven to 350 F.
In medium bowl, blend ricotta cheese and sour cream until smooth. Add spinach, ham, Parmesan cheese and green onions; mix until blended.
Cut 1-2-inch diameter circle out of top of bread loaf. Reserve top. Remove bread inside loaf, leaving about 1 inch along sides. Pour cheese mixture into bread bowl. Replace top. Cover bread loaf in aluminum foil and bake 60 minutes, or until warmed through.
Take bread removed from inside bread bowl and cut into dipping sized chunks.
Remove bread from aluminum foil and place on platter. Scatter bread chunks around bread bowl to use for dunking in cheese sauce.
Pumpkin Spice Scalloped Little Potatoes
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons flour
2 1/2 cups milk
1 1/2 pounds Terrific Trio Little Potatoes, 1/8-inch sliced, kept in water until ready to use
5 slices thick-cut bacon, sliced, cooked until crisp and drained
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 1/2 tablespoons water
1 cup pecans, rough chopped
Preheat oven to 375 F.
In pot over medium heat, melt butter. Add flour and cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low then slowly add milk gradually, ensuring it is incorporated before adding more. Turn heat to medium-high and cook until thickened, stirring continuously. Remove from heat and set aside.
In bowl, add drained potatoes, sauce, bacon, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves. Season with salt and pepper, to taste; mix well.
In greased 8-by-11-inch baking dish, line potatoes on sides in desired pattern. Stuff extra bacon between potatoes from remains left in bowl. Pour extra sauce over potatoes.
Bake 60 minutes.
In small pot over medium-high heat, add brown sugar and water. Cook to melt sugar and allow to bubble, about 5 minutes. Add pecans; stir 2 minutes. Lay on parchment-lined baking sheet and allow to cool. Once cool, chop into pieces.
Remove potatoes from oven and sprinkle pecans over top.