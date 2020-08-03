Main Street Greeneville’s 2020 Lyrics on the Lawn’s fifth and final show of the season is set for Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. The free concert, rescheduled from last week due to severe weather, will be held on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion in the heart of downtown Greeneville, Tennessee.
The Dependents will open the concert at 7 p.m., followed by headliner Aaron Walker Band at 8 p.m. Band availability has made it possible to present the show at the later date.
Go to www.mainstreetgreeneville.org for additional information.
Wearing of cloth masks will be required while within the event boundaries, even while seated within the boundaries. Announcements related to COVID-19 made at the time of the event will supersede all other requirements and guidelines. Persons from different households or small groups will maintain six feet of separation. Blankets are recommended even with chairs, the release says. Minors must have direct parental supervision and are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and remain seated with their group.
On site event food vendors for this concert include, Creamy Cup, Top Dog Hot Dogs, Exalting Him BBQ, and Main Street Greeneville. Food service is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
The event is Smoke Free. Please note pets are welcome however they must remain within the designated Fido Friendly area during the event.