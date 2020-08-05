JOHNSON CITY – The international “FL3TCH3R Exhibit: Social and Politically Engaged Art” at East Tennessee State University’s Reece Museum, scheduled to run Oct. 5-Dec. 11, Is accepting submissions. An additional special award for artist whose work reflects the Black Lives Matter movement has been added.
“There will be no general theme for entries except social and politically engaged artworks,” say co-directors Barb, Wayne and Carrie Dyer, in a release. “But this year's exhibit will honor Black Lives Matter.”
The Dyers established the exhibition in memory of Fletcher Dyer, senior ETSU Art and Design student who died in a fatal motorcycle accident in 2009.
Entries may be submitted through Aug. 23, with an extended deadline of Aug. 31 for an additional fee. A non-refundable fee of $40 is required for submission of up to three entries, with an additional $10 fee per artwork/title over three.
Artists should submit entries online or consult the prospectus, which can be found at www.FL3TCH3Rexhibit.com/downloads/prospectus.pdf.
A portion of the entry fees funds the Fletcher Hancock Dyer B.F.A. Graphic Design Scholarship Award given annually to an ETSU Art and Design student.