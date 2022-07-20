Main Street Greeneville’s 2022 Summer Concert Series “Lyrics on the Lawn” will continue this Thursday evening.
The musical event is begin at 7 p.m. with an opening performance by Beth Snapp, followed by the concert headliners Florencia and the Feeling at 8 p.m.
The free concert will be held on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion in the heart of downtown Greeneville.
“The event is scheduled to happen rain or shine on the lawn of the mansion. Severe weather may force a cancellation so stay tuned to all forms of media for updates,” event organizers say in a news release.
BETH SNAPP
For those that have followed her over the course of the past years, Beth Snapp has “always made it a habit to dig deep into the music and musings that have always inspired and sustained her,” the release says. “ Ultimately, it has earned her continued kudos from those who found themselves enticed by her unerringly accessible fusion of folk, bluegrass, roots and pure pop, and as a result, the accolades have been abundant.”
The musical artist was named a 2019 Kerrville Folk Festival’s New Folk Contest semi-finalist, and in 2020 alone, she scored a string of critical kudos, the release continues. She also had the honor of being selected by the Tennessee Department of Tourism and the Bluebird Cafe as the 2020 Tennessee Songwriter’s Week Showcase Winner.
In addition, Snapp emerged as a 2020 Songwriter Serenade Finalist and was listed among Music Connection’s Hot 100 Unsigned Artists of 2020. Her fourth project, produced by Greene County’s own Barry Bales (writer, producer, bassist of Alison Krauss and Union Station), is set to be released by end of 2022.
FLORENCIA AND THE FEELING
The pop/funk fusion band Florencia and the Feeling performs a mix of original music and cover songs. “This high-energy group throws a show guaranteed to inspire good feelings all around,” the release says.
Florencia Rusiñol is a Latin American singer-songwriter from East Tennessee. Her musical style is influenced by her Argentinian roots and her jazz-singing background, and is combined with her love of pop and funk music, the release continues. “The Feeling” is the name given to the group of incredibly talented musicians assembled to play with Rusiñol. The name refers to the “captivating and carefree energy that flows from the stage” during their performances, the release adds.
The band’s first EP is available on all music streaming platforms.
FOOD VENDORS
On-site food vendors for Thursday’s concert will include: Creamy Cup, Munchie Machine, Top Dog Hot Dog and Main Street Greeneville. Food service is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., organizers note. Note: Creamy Cup, Top Dog Hot Dog and Munchie Machine will locate across the street from the mansion. Main Street Greeneville will be located near the stage selling water and popcorn. Other options can be from the downtown area merchants. Cumberland Presbyterian Church plans to set-up dining tables and chairs near the food vendors for guests to enjoy.
Lyrics on the Lawn concerts, which will continue each Thursday evening in July, are family friendly and open to all, organizers says. Folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for more comfortable seating. Attendees are also welcome to bring a picnic supper if they wish.
The event is smoke-free with a designated smoking area. available “Please note pets are welcome however they must remain within the designated Fido Friendly area during the event,” the release adds.
EVENT PARTNERS
Joining Main Street Greeneville to bring the community this concert are Lyrics on the Lawn sponsors, known at press time, Andrew Johnson Bank, Blackburn, Childers & Steagall, CPA’s, Casper’s Body Shop and Wrecker Service, Consumer Credit Union, Gilley’s Western Store, Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Light & Power System, Heritage Community Bank, Marsh Propane, Edward Jones Investments – Billy Endean, Nickle Ridge Winery, Skyline Restoration and Maintenance, LLC, Southbound Real Estate and A. Dave Wright Architect.
Additional partners of Main Street: Greeneville helping to bring the concerts to life are Creamy Cup, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Dickson-Williams Historical Association, EMS, General Morgan Inn, Island Vibe Grill, Mamma T’s Eats & Treats, Modern Woodmen of America, Munchie Machine, Radio Greeneville, Road Show Mobile Stages, Sound Studio Live, Top Dog Hot Dog, Town of Greeneville, Public Works, Greeneville Fire Department, and Greeneville Police Department along with a host of volunteers.
Although the concerts are free to attend, donations are welcomed by Main Street: Greeneville, a non-profit 501c3 organization. Donations collected at the concerts this year will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $2500 by Modern Woodmen. Jann Mirkov, Main Street’s Executive Director stated, “Words can’t express how thankful we are to those that donate to our program and the match provided by Modern Woodmen. As a non-profit, we rely on the generosity of those in our community to support our efforts to revitalize our downtown. We thank everyone for their generous donations.”
The Lyrics on the Lawn series was created by Main Street: Greeneville in co-operation with the Dickson-Williams Historical Association as a way to showcase regional musical talent.
The last concert of the 2022 season will take place July 28 with Corey Snowden followed by headliner Asylum Suite.
The Dickson-Williams Mansion is located at 108 North Irish St., adjacent to the General Morgan Inn, in downtown Greeneville.
Visit www.mainstreetgreeneville.org for additional information about the concert series.