KINGSPORT — There’s nothing like a good home makeover project, except for an extreme makeover for a tired, old funeral home.
This plot is the background for another Foggy Valley Gang adventure, playing now at LampLight Theatre on Broad Street in Kingsport.
The B.A. Goodin Funeral Parlor of Foggy Valley is the winner (or so they think) of the “Extreme Funeral Home Makeover,” which will grant the opportunity for a much needed facelift, a synopsis said. What the owners do not know is that it is a scheme to unearth a legendary hidden Civil War treasure for some very deceptive crooks. The plot thickens, and, in the end, they all get their just rewards.
Foggy Valley “Extreme Funeral Home Makeover” is being presented every weekend through Sunday, Sept. 22, at the theater, 146 Broad Street, Kingsport. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $7 for students and free for children 5 and under, a news release said.
Doors open one hour prior to the show.
For reservations, group rates or more information, contact the box office at 423-343-1766, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or see www.lamplighttheatre.com.