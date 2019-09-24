Three weeks ago, the congregation at Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church spotted a small, stray dog in their parking lot. Church member Kathy Linebarger shared that the little dog was scared, trembling with her tail tucked between her legs.
Church members tried to coax the little dog to come to them, but the four-legged girl was just too scared. Not wanting to see her go hungry, Kathy and other members began bringing her food each day.
It wasn’t long before the little dog let it be known that she preferred wet food and table scraps over dry food: Home-cooked roast beef was her favorite meal!
After five days, the little dog began to recognize Kathy’s car and would get excited, even following Kathy to her car as she was leaving. But still, she would not let anyone touch her. She was too scared to get into the car.
Kathy soon decided to seek advice at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center.
As Kathy explained the situation to me last week, I could tell she was desperate for help. The little dog was now living under the church, and members were worried that she would eventually wander into a busy road nearby and get hit by a car. Kathy was also concerned about what to do with the little dog if she did catch her.
We discussed luring her into a crate with food, and I told Kathy that, if she can catch her, she could bring her to the Adoption Center as soon as we had an available kennel. The plan soon worked, and the little dog was easily lured into a crate with food and made the ride to Kathy’s house. Kathy decided to name her Jesse.
During Jesse’s short stay with Kathy, she was let into a fenced portion of the yard to play, and Kathy also practiced leash training with her. She quickly became comfortable with Kathy and would climb into her lap at night to sit for a while. She loved it when Kathy massaged her neck and shoulders and showed signs of being potty trained, with no accidents in the house.
Kathy had one scare when Jesse found a weak place in the fenced area and escaped. Kathy was worried that she had run away, but soon, she spotted her peeping in the back door.
Jesse happily came inside the house when Kathy bribed her with a treat.
Last Thursday, Sept. 19, Kathy brought Jesse to the Adoption Center. Though timid, she was immediately accepting of our staff.
Because she is timid, we believe she should go to a quiet inside home, where she can learn to trust. She will make someone a great companion lap dog!
Jesse loves her crate, does not tolerate cats, is potty trained, walks on a leash, is smart and loves to ride in the car. She just needs time to warm up and trust.
We believe that she has been mistreated in her past, so she deserves a good, loving home.
If you think you would be interested in Jesse, come visit her at the Adoption Center, Tuesday to Friday, noon to 5 p.m. or Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
Thank you Kathy and all the members of Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church for keeping Jesse safe and helping her as she moves to the next, happy phase of life she deserves!