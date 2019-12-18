One of Greeneville’s most recognizable homes is once again filled with children’s laughter, stimulating conversations and occasionally, an excited bark from a friendly, energetic puppy.
Hilltop House, which gets its name from its location on one of the highest points on South Main Street, is now home to Britton and Michelle Garrett, their young children and puppy, Bella.
“We wanted to bring the life back to Hilltop,” said Britton Garrett. “People in the town have been supportive and excited about the work to the house. It has been an institution in town for so long.”
When talking to people who are from Greeneville or who have lived locally several years, many share stories of when they had an opportunity to visit Hilltop, the longtime home of the John M. Jones family. The late Jones was longtime publisher of The Greeneville Sun.
“People remember visiting this house,” he said. “People tell us about when they visited while delivering dry cleaning or sitting and talking to Mr. Jones about some issue in the back kitchen.”
Jones was the second owner of the home. The Garretts are the third family to own the regal home, which was constructed in 1890 by H.A. Susong for his family.
The home then passed to John M. Jones and his family. Jones and his wife, Arnold Susong Jones, lived in the house until 2002.
Growing up in Greeneville, Garrett was familiar with the history of the house and its place in the community. A graduate of Greeneville High School, he then attended then-Tusculum College and moved to Florida after earning his degree.
In Florida, Garrett met his future wife, who was attending university there. After marrying, the couple moved to Nashville and then returned to Greeneville to settle and raise their young children.
After purchasing the house in 2017, the couple began renovations, and the result of their efforts were shared with the community when the house was one of those featured on the annual Andrew Johnson Women’s Club Holiday Tour of Homes on Dec. 8.
Overall, the house was structurally in great shape, the couple said. However, extensive renovations were needed to modernize the home, which took about 18 months.
Those modern touches were done with a goal of keeping the original look of the home and to retain its warm atmosphere, Garett said. “We want to keep it as original as we can,” he said.
Renovations were under the direction of Noah and Yvonne Young from Grubb Design. “In their designs, Noah and Yvonne tried to keep the Victorian nature of the house,” he said.
Many of the original architectural elements of the home were retained, such as the ornate corkscrew design carved into the wooden door facings and window trims on the first floor. Those elements provided guidance for the newer additions.
For example, the Garretts decided to use one of the rooms on the ground floor that had been a bedroom as the kitchen, which had been located in the back of the house.
The new kitchen features an arch, an architectural element found throughout the house, and its white cabinets and light gray countertops reflect the brightness found in the other rooms.
Modernizing the 19th century structure for life in the 21st century, such as in kitchen addition, was a large part of the effort.
Plumbing and wiring in the house had to be updated as it still had its original water pipes, and its electrical system was installed in years when the number of devices needing power were not so numerous. A central heat and air system was installed, since the home was originally heated by fireplace.
A Christmas tradition that has brought smiles to many who have passed the house at the holidays is continuing with the Garretts — a lighted tree at the base of the yard for those passing along South Main Street to enjoy.
“One of the things we intend to do is to honor the tradition of the Christmas tree,” Britton said.
When the Jones family lived at Hilltop, a gift to them one year was having electrical service extended to the tree for Christmas lights. That gift came from Edith O’Keefe Susong, mother of Arnold Jones and publisher of The Greeneville Sun prior to Jones.
Another element that has been retained to honor its former occupants is a world map mounted on the wall of what was Jones’ home office. It reflects his service as part of the Merrill’s Marauders elite unit during World War II.
That space remains an office. “We wanted to honor Jones in keeping his favorite easy chair in there as well,” Britton said.
The front door and bannister were refinished. “There is a lot of love that has always been present at the entrance to the house,” he said.
The front porch is comfortable and inviting with its outdoor furniture and decorations. The family spends a lot of time together on the porch during warm weather, enjoying the cool breezes that typically blow on the hill, Britton said.
The Garretts also have a wonderful view of the mountains from their yard, which features a towering and full magnolia tree in front of the house.
Their children are enjoying a playhouse that was built in the backyard by the Jones for their two daughters.
The backyard also points to a bygone era with its carriage house that originally protected the Susong’s carriage — and the horses that pulled it — from the weather.