NATIONAL – The Shakespeare Oxford Fellowship, an association of international Shakespeare scholars and enthusiasts, will present a free on-line symposium featuring a series of presentations live-streamed on the organization’s YouTube channel, a release says. The virtual symposium will broadcast live from Napa, CA, 7-9 p.m. EST Friday, Oct. 2, and noon to 8 p.m. EST Saturday, Oct. 3. Symposium presentations will also be available for rebroadcast at a later date.
Donald Ostrowski, Ph.D., a distinguished historian and lecturer in Harvard University’s Extension School, will present a talk drawn from his new book, "Who Wrote That? Authorship Controversies from Moses to Sholokhov," as part of the Shakespeare Authorship Symposium.
Ostrowski's book was published by Northern Illinois University Press (an imprint of Cornell University Press) in June 2020. It is among his more than 150 other publications.
Dr. Ostrowski earned his Ph.D. at Pennsylvania State University and serves as lecturer in history and research advisor in the social sciences at the Harvard Extension School. Filmmaker Cheryl Eagan-Donovan, 2019 Oxfordian of the Year, was one of Dr. Ostrowski’s students and credits him with sparking her own interest in the Shakespeare Authorship Question.
Additional scheduled presenters include Ramon Jimenez presenting “Ten Eyewitnesses Who Saw Nothing,” Mark Andre Alexander presenting “Stratfordian Blind Spots,” Steven Sabel presenting “The Mentors to Genius: a comparison of the influencers of Mozart, Einstein, and Shake-Speare," and Katherine Chiljan presenting “Lord Prospero in “The Tempest' and Lord Prospero Visconti.”
Symposium highlights will also include screening of winning entries in the annual SOF “Who Wrote Shakespeare?” video contest, as well as the annual presentation of the Oxfordian of the Year Award. The Napa symposium will be dedicated to the memory of Tom Regnier, immediate past-president of the organization, whose legacy will be celebrated during the proceedings.
Additional prerecorded presentations will be included in the broadcast. An updated schedule is available at: https://shakespeareoxfordfellowship.org/2020-sof-conference/
Registration for the symposium is complementary and available on the SOF website. Registration is not required to view the symposium presentations, but registrants will be provided with the symposium schedule, a reading list, and other supportive materials to enrich their viewing experience. Funding for the symposium is courtesy of generous donations made in the memory of Tom Regnier.
The Shakespeare Oxford Fellowship online symposium is an alternative to the organization’s regular annual conference. The conference, which takes place in different cities from year to year, is attended by Shakespeare scholars and enthusiasts from around the world.
The 2021 SOF Annual Conference is scheduled Sept. 30 through Oct. 3, 2021, in Ashland, OR. For additional information, visit www.shakespeareoxfordfelowship.org.