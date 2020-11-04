PIGEON FORGE – November 8, 2020, is National STEM Day, spotlighting the vital subject areas of science, technology, engineering and math. Alcatraz East Crime Museum will celebrate this day by focusing on various STEM jobs within law enforcement, beginning with fingerprint technicians. Visitors can learn about fingerprint analysis inside the museum’s crime scene investigation lab.
“Law enforcement has many careers within STEM fields, and we need to bring attention to these important jobs,” explains Brian Holland, the program manager for Alcatraz East Crime Museum, in a release. “There is a shortage of people seeking STEM degrees. We wanted to focus on this important day in education and encourage students to learn about the various STEM jobs within the criminal justice field.”
Turning a spotlight on what it’s like to be a fingerprint technician, the museum will host fingerprint collection demonstrations. Guests will learn how to dust and lift fingerprints, analyzing them and identifying their own print patterns.
Alcatraz East will hold National STEM Day demonstrations at noon, 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. on Nov. 8. The museum will include this experience as part of its general admission entry.
In addition to the STEM Day celebration, the museum recently opened a temporary exhibit focusing on Ted Bundy, featuring Bundy’s dental cast. The exhibit, From Cars to Incarceration: Ted Bundy’s Final Arrest, reviews Bundy’s final murders, arrest, conviction and death. The collection includes existing Bundy objects such as his 1968 VW Bug, prison letters and Pensacola Police uniform. To learn more about the Ted Bundy temporary exhibit, visit https://www.alcatrazeast.com/temporary-exhibits/ted-bundy-final-arrest/.
The museum also offers various other interactive CSI-related programs, including observation skills, personality tests, blood splatter analysis and deciphering Morse code. These interactive experiences are available to birthday parties, school groups, scouts, team building or other special events for an additional fee.
Alcatraz East Crime Museum has COVID-19 safety measures in place to help keep people safe, including a new mascot named “Doc,” which is a law enforcement acronym for the Department of Corrections. Throughout the museum, people will see signage and friendly safety reminders from Doc. The museum’s updated safety measures include reduced hours, enhanced cleaning, spatial distancing protocols, employee health screenings and employee PPE. Guests are encouraged to review all safety rules before their visit on the museum’s webpage devoted to COVID-19 https://www.alcatrazeast.com/covid-19/.
Alcatraz East Crime Museum has a star-studded panel of experts who make up the Advisory Board, including law enforcement, collectors, a medical examiner, crime scene investigators and others. The board includes Jim Willett, a retired prison warden, Anthony Rivera, a former combat Navy SEAL chief and Judge Belvin Perry Jr., who is best known for the Casey Anthony trial. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.alcatrazeast.com. Please check out our traveling safe page with more safety tips www.crimemuseum.org/help-the-missing/missing-persons/.
