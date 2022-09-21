Tom Wopat has come a long way from his moonshining days in Hazzard County, Ga., where he starred as Luke Duke in the iconic television series “The Dukes of Hazzard.”
Since the action-comedy ended in 1985, he has enjoyed a multi-faceted career as a celebrated singer-songwriter performing at Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry and the Hollywood Bowl, while also releasing a dozen successful albums featuring multiple genres of music.
Wopat has worked as a Broadway musical star – he’s even been nominated for two Tony Awards for his performances in “Annie, Get Your Gun” and “A Catered Affair.”
He has a laundry list of television credits for guest-starring roles varying from “Cybil” to “Madam Secretary” to “The Blacklist.”
And, he’s been in several successful movies including the western trilogy “County Line,” in which he stars as Alden Rockwell, a former sheriff in search of answers when his best friend, a fellow sheriff, is gunned down; and Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-winning opus, “Django Unchained.”
But he remains most recognized as Luke Duke, the cool-headed older cousin to impetuous Bo Duke (played by actor John Schneider). The show features their Robin Hood-like escapades as they battle corrupt politician Boss Hogg (Sorrell Booke) and his incompetent lackey, local sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane (James Best), in their now-famous orange Dodge Charger called the General Lee. The boys lived with their uncle Jesse Duke (Denver Pyle), a former moonshine runner, and their bombshell cousin Daisy Duke (Catherine Bach), whose skimpy denim cut-offs – known as “Daisy Dukes” — are still worn today, especially in the South.
“I never got to the point where I was unhappy to be constantly linked to the show,” Wopat said in a recent telephone interview from New York City, where he is working on his latest album. “I mean, the Dukes is a fun show and it provided millions of people with entertainment.”
Wopat said he still enjoys meeting fans of the show and is looking forward to being a special guest again this year at the fifth annual Hazzard Fest on Sept. 23-24 at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Hazzard Fest is a “Dukes of Hazzard”-themed celebration featuring guests from the show as well as meet-and-greets with numerous other celebrities – including those from “Home Improvement” and “Good Times” – plus concerts, comedy, wrestling, a car show and more.
This year, Wopat will be joined by Bach (Daisy Duke), Rick Hurst (Deputy Cletus Hogg), the show’s original stuntman Angelo Lamonea, and lead car builder Tom Sarmento. (To see the extensive lineup of other celebrities or buy tickets, go to www.HazzardFest.com.)
‘GREENEVILLE’S A BLAST!’
“Hazzard Fest is a lot of fun,” Wopat said. “Greeneville’s a blast!”
He said it can be challenging to sign autographs for hours at a time, “but it is so gratifying to see they still appreciate my work, and that makes it worthwhile. The Dukes is such a pop-culture show. I mean, I have four generations of fans.”
Wopat said he believes the show has remained popular through the years because of its endearing characters and wholesome messages. “I can sit and watch ‘Andy Griffith’ for hours,” Wopat said. “It’s the same thing. The stories are based around family and extended family which includes the town. There’s no blood, no sex to offend, the language is fairly clean. It’s great family entertainment. And, the car definitely added spice. If you think back to when the show first came out, you never saw a car that peeled out or crashed on TV. The movies might have had a few, but not TV, till ours. People love a good car chase. And, we also had Daisy, who was nice to look at. We had NASCAR people guest star on our show — like Cale Yarborough, Terry Labonte and Rusty Wallace. We had Nashville singers on our show — like Tammy Wynette, Mel Tillis and Roy Orbison – who were caught in Boss Hogg’s speed trap. Just lots of elements that made it enjoyable – then and now. Anywhere there is country and backroads, our show is still a hit.”
Wopat said his favorite memories from the series involve working with Schneider. “We really had a lot of chemistry right off the bat and shared a strange sense of humor,” he recalled. “We laughed all day long on that show.”
MUSICALS AND MOVIES
Wopat grew up on his family’s dairy farm in Lodi, Wis. He started working on musicals at age 12 and continued throughout high school and at the University of Wisconsin. After college, he moved to New York to try his luck with acting. “Within six months, I had a lead role on Broadway as a replacement in the 1977 musical, ‘I Love My Wife,’ as Wally,” he said. “I’ve done Broadway on and off for 50 years now.”
His most enjoyable musical was “Annie Get Your Gun” with critically acclaimed actor and singer Bernadette Peters. “She’s one of the few that’s not really a diva-diva,” he said. “She’s a terrific singer and a fine actress. We had a lot of fun.”
The show that had the biggest effect on him was “Glengarry Glen Ross.”
“That play established my bonafides with the acting community in New York,” Wopat said. “I had people come up to me and say they didn’t even recognize me in it. The New York Times even made a mention of it. My role of James Lingk, a doofus, was hard. It was not super pleasant to play the guy who gets kicked in the teeth.”
Wopat has also been in numerous movies, including “Bonneville” with Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates and Joan Allen. But, he said he especially loved performing in the 2011 movie “Django Unchained” because he is a fan of award-winning director Quentin Tarantino. “Quentin’s great,” Wopat said. “He actually has a tie-in to the ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ show. He studied with James Best, who played Rosco on the show. Quentin would come to the Warner Brothers set and hang around. He said our show had a formative effect on him. When Quentin was making ‘Django,’ I received a call asking me to audition for a small role and got it – as U.S. Marshall Gill Tatum. I was a one-trick pony and one of the few who doesn’t get killed in that movie.”
Wopat said he admires Tarantino’s movies, especially “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “Pulp Fiction” and Inglourious Basterds.”
“They’re all in my Top Five Best,” Wopat said. “Quentin is real painstaking. He knows what he wants to do, and he does it. He has the money to do that. I spent one day on set with him. He’s very thorough in his preparations. I remember that, when you go to set, you have to check in your cell phone with security. He has a strict policy about it. We were all there to work.”
NEW ALBUM OUT SOON
Fast forward to 2022 and Wopat, who turned 71 this month, is busy pursuing music, which he says has always been his “first love.”
“I’m in New York working on my new album called ‘Simple Man,’ which is being released in November,” he said. “The album is named after the Graham Nash song, which I sing on the album. I also am including some James Taylor tunes plus some songs I’ve written. It includes songs from ‘County Line,’ a movie trilogy I’m in; some Broadway tunes; and even a ‘Hamilton’ song called ‘Wait for It,’ which is an amazing tune. It’s a very eclectic record not unlike what I’ve done in the past.”
Wopat said he likes the songs on his albums to be arranged much like a concert set list. “It’s something I started doing about 15 years ago,” he said. “My records contain pop tunes I’ve reimagined, a couple of American songbook songs that are standards, and original material. It keeps me on my toes a little bit. I construct it like a concert with certain tempo tunes, mixed with ballads. I’m old school, so I’m used to making albums with a flow to them. My test is, once I start assembling a list of songs and sequencing them, I shouldn’t feel the urge to skip over any. I want it to be interesting to the listener. If sequenced right, that will work out.”
Wopat admits he’s lived an incredible life – and said he’s thankful. “It’s a blessing to do the stuff you love to do – singing with a band, recording, being on Broadway, on TV, in movies. I have had the best of all possible worlds.”