Even for Greene County natives like myself, there’s always something new to learn at the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum.
If you haven’t visited the local history museum in a while, then it’s time to take a new look at what it has to offer. There are three floors and a host of galleries to explore.
Starting with the early Cherokee Indian inhabitants and the first pioneering families to settle in the area, to the history of President Andrew Johnson, the Civil War, the road to freedom for enslaved people and beyond, into the Great Depression era and modern-day history, the museum has Greene County covered.
The bottom level of the museum (which also shares space with the Main Street Greeneville office) features the museum’s historic automobile and agricultural exhibits. Among the vehicles on display is a 1917 Model T Sedan, which was owned and driven by Greene County resident Troy Phillips, of Chuckey. Another interesting vehicle to view in the exhibit is a 1965 “Meter Maid” car, once used by the Town of Greeneville for parking control enforcement.
Another great piece of Greene County history to see downstairs at the museum is a wagon built by the Lamons Wagon Company. Founded in 1859 by W.A. Lamons, the company served the Greene County community and beyond for several decades. In fact, the company was hired by the State of Tennessee in 1916 to build “Tennessee School Wagons” to help transport rural children to school throughout the state, the display notes.
On the history museum’s main floor (which is on the second level of the building) the first exhibit room is the Andrew Johnson Gallery, which pays homage to the Greeneville resident who became the 17th United States president. Visitors can view furniture and clothing used by the Johnson family as well as items that they used during their time spent in the White House.
Andrew Johnson was a tailor by trade, and there is a wedding coat made by him on display, among several other items, including a set of Johnson impeachment tickets. (Up until the modern-day presidencies of Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Johnson was the only U.S. president to have ever been impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives. He was subsequently acquitted by the U.S. Senate.)
For military history buffs, the main floor of the history museum features two galleries that should not be missed. These are the Civil War Gallery and the Earl W. Fletcher, Jr. Veterans Gallery, which was named in honor of the museum’s former director who died in 2014. His wife, Betty Fletcher, now serves as the museum’s director of operations. The veterans gallery pays tribute to a host of Greene County veterans who have valiantly served our nation from its revolutionary birth on through to its modern-day conflicts. (This reporter was proud to see two of her great-great-great-great-great grandfathers, Martin Waddle and Sparling Bowman, honored among the 52 Greene Countians who were veterans of the Battle of Kings Mountain in 1780.)
Other galleries on the history museum’s main floor include the Greene County Quilt Gallery, the Elegant Homes Gallery, and the Paleo To Pioneer Gallery.
The museum’s top level on the third floor features a wide range of historical artifacts in the African American Gallery, the 1900s Greeneville Gallery, the Depression Era Gallery, the Community Gallery and the Magnavox Gallery, which celebrates the time when television construction was king in Greeneville. In addition to TV sets made in Greeneville, the Magnavox Gallery also had a Videowriter on display, which brought back some memories for this reporter. I had one of those back in my college days in the late 1980s and used it for many writing assignments. (You know you’re getting old when you start seeing items that you used in the past now on display in a history museum!) Magnavox introduced its Videowriter back in 1986. It quickly became a popular item, doubling in sales by 1988, the displays notes. However, the introduction of the Apple computer in the early 1990s quickly shut down the Magnavox Videowriter’s future. I’m still grateful, though, for the help it gave me on all of those college assignments I had to write!
The upper level of the history museum also features a children’s playroom called the Greene Adventure Gallery, which is a perfect spot to let the kiddos enjoy some imaginative playtime running from the bear (which is painted on the wall in the corner), exploring the gallery’s “cave,” playing music on the available drums, or spending time in a log cabin playhouse.
Also located on the upper level of the museum is a moonshine still and a display paying homage to Mrs. Ward’s Saloon in Greeneville. The saloon was owned and operated by Betsy Ward, a native of Ireland, who had some “run-ins” with the ladies of Greeneville’s Anti-Saloon League in 1874. The display notes that Mrs. Ward was at first “amicable toward the ladies. However, when one of the ladies was praying and mentioned the ‘misguided woman who held the bottle to her neighbor’s lips,’ Mrs. Ward went on the offensive, saying in her Irish brogues that she did ‘not hould a bottle to anybody’s lips. Sure, the byes (boys) come in of their own sweet will and say, Top o’ the mornin’ to ye, Mrs. Ward, we’ll take sugar in our’n.’”
This is just a snapshot of all of the things that can be found at the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum. There is much more waiting to be seen and learned, so check it out!
The nationally-recognized facility is one of just seven museums across the United States that has completed the American Association of State and Local History’s top-tier, gold certification in all six areas of operation, museum officials note.
The museum, located at 101 W. McKee St., is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is free, but donations are graciously accepted.
Tours at the museum are self-guided; however, arrangements can be made in advance for a guided tour by a museum official.
For more information, visit www.TheMuseum.us or call 423-636-1558.