Forget about gasoline. What really fuels a demolition derby is pure adrenaline.
Scotty Johnson says running a derby makes for almost the highest adrenaline rush anyone could ever have. What’s the absolute best? Winning, he says.
Johnson should know. He entered his first derby in 2010 and took the second place prize in the first race he ever ran. This year broke Johnson’s three-year winning streak at the Greene County Fair Demolition Derby. Three years ago he finished second and he took first place last year and the year before.
He didn’t place in Friday night’s derby.
“I made it into the main but I didn’t have enough car left,” said Johnson, who drove car No. 48. “The shifter locked up on me.”
That meant he had to compete in another heat. As he put it, “By the time you go through that, you’re car’s kind of used up.”
He added, “Most of the time it’s the little things that get us, not the big things.”
Running in the demolition derby means hard work and a lot of long nights in the garage, according to Johnson. “A guy once told me that you win your derby in your garage,” he said.
The car’s got to run smooth. Four- and 6-cylinder stock car demolition derby basically requires the car be stripped down, have good tires, duct tape on the steering wheel to prevent a broken hand and roll bars for safety. All the glass is removed, including the headlights. Minimal preparation with no bells and whistles keeps the cost of running down to $300-$500 for most drivers. Moving up to a larger, more powerful car and adding after-market features can get pricey.
Johnson, who drives for Charlie Maupin with M&S Towing in Johnson City, has run four cylinders for the last couple of years.
A driver’s knowledge and skill matters as much as the car. There are two different types of derby drivers, according to Johnson.
“There are people out there and they get a junk car, spend $300-$400 on it and they go out there to have some fun,” he said. “They’re going as soon as the green flag drops and hit everything in front of them. Then you’ve got the driver that wants to win, that actually cares about his car. There are different strategies and types of driving that come along with that. You can’t go out and hit everything in front of you all night long if you have a stock car because it’s going to bust the radiator and you’re going to be out pretty quick. ... I’m a strategy type driver.”
That strategy seems to work well for Johnson. He’s taken home $2,000 over the last three years. But he’s quick to add that luck — good and bad — plays a part.
Marie White says she’s beginning to learn some strategy. In her first derby events, she never won, because she kept hitting the other cars with the front end of her own and quickly destroyed the engines. Now she hits more with the rear and it’s paying off. This is the first year she’s been able to drive her car off the track after an event instead of being towed.
“I’m just out there for fun,” said White, who drove car No. 11 Friday. “I really enjoy being in the derby. It’s the excitement. I’m like a little kid. I’m out there to do some damage.”
Some male drivers who have never competed with her before seem surprised at how aggressive White is, she says.
“Anybody that knows me knows,” said White, who has won Most Aggressive Driver awards in the past. “I feel like I take just as good as I give on the track.”
For White, it’s all in fun, though.
“I just love derbying and going out and crashing cars up,” she said.
Jay Jarnigan has fun too but likes the added element of releasing road rage.
“You know them people that you really want to get back at? It’s a good way to let some of that loose,” Jarnigan joked, laughing.
Jarnigan drove car No. 52 on Friday, dubbed The Crumble Bee and painted bright yellow. This is his first year back in the derby after a 25-year hiatus. His kids are grown and he wanted to show them how to build a derby car.
At 18 years old, Bradley Hayes was one of the youngest competitors who drove Friday night.
“My dad got me started on it,” said Hayes, who drove car No. 24 1/2. “He’s been doing it for 20 years. I started out with little, bitty hot wheels that I hammered out in the yard.”
Hayes eventually moved up to lawnmowers in his first event at the Jefferson County Fair when he was 13 and has been doing it ever since.
Like Johnson, Hayes likes the adrenaline rush. He also likes his fans.
“Your fans cheer you on and little kids, when it’s over, come up to you and tell you how good you did and want their picture taken with you and your car,” Hayes said.
He added, “This will be a lifetime thing for me.”
Scott Leedy, who placed fourth Friday night in car L77, started his derby career around the same age as Hayes is now. He says that demolition derby offers great experience for young drivers, teaching them defensive driving skills, sharpening their thinking and developing faster response times when they are behind the wheel.
He loves the adrenaline rush and agrees with the others that it’s a great stress reliever. But he also enjoys what he calls a family-like atmosphere and working on the cars as well.
According to Leedy, no driver can compete on his own. He personally credits his family, friends and Jesus Christ for being able to compete in the sport he loves and for the camaraderie that has developed over the years.
“I’ve made a lot of really good friends,” he said. “We give each other help and advice.”
But Leedy said he doesn’t let personal feelings get in the way of trying to win. His personal motto is “Either win or junk the car.”
“If it came down to me and one of my family or friends were the only two left in a feature, we’re going to put on a show,” he explained. “We’re going to hit each other. The one that makes the last hit will be the one that takes the money. You’re going to give it all you’ve got and you expect the other person to give it all they’ve got too.”
Beyond driving skills, minding the little things and being grateful for friends and family, perhaps that’s one of the most important life lessons to take away from the derby.