It’s been nearly 236 years since American frontiersman and statesman David Crockett was born on the banks of the Nolichucky River in the area now known as the Limestone community.
Crockett’s birth date was Aug. 17, 1786 — which was 10 years before Tennessee officially became a state. From his humble beginnings, Crockett went on to achieve international fame as a folk hero, frontiersman, soldier, Tennessee State Representative and U.S. Congressman.
This weekend, the Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park will commemorate our native son’s birthday with the annual Crockett Days Celebration.
The event will kick off Friday evening, Aug. 12, and continue through Sunday afternoon, Aug. 14. A host of special activities are planned at Crockett’s namesake park, located at 1245 Davy Crockett Park Road, in Limestone, a news release says.
On Friday night, a free public concert, featuring the East Tennessee bluegrass band, Ten Penny Drive, and Greeneville’s own, The Flying J’s, will be held at the park’s pool pavilion. The music will begin at 7 p.m.
“The rest of the weekend will be filled with 18th-century activities, beginning with the opening ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 9 a.m. at David Crockett Birthplace State Park’s Crockett Homestead,” said Will Vogt, one of the event organizers in the release.
Representatives of the King’s Mountain Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Overmountain Victory Trail Association (OVTA) will be participating in the opening ceremony, along with Pastor John Jarboe, of Kentucky, and the David Crockett High School Choir. The guest speaker will be State Representative David Hawk, R-5th, of Greeneville, Vogt noted.
Hours are Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
“Come out to the park to enjoy a beautiful August weekend celebrating the life and times of our own internationally acclaimed folk hero David Crockett,” Vogt said.
FRONTIER DEMONSTRATIONS
A number of living history re-enactors will take part in the festivities, “portraying life in the late 1700’s on the East Tennessee frontier, merchants selling 18th century-style items and demonstrations of 18th century skills and trades,” Vogt said.
Among the participants this year will be:
• Master blacksmith Jamie Tyree, who will demonstrating blacksmithing using a charcoal forge and bellows;
• Woodworker Jeannette Strouth, of Vinton, Va., who will be making fireplace bellows;
• Gunsmith Simeon England, of Kentucky, who will be demonstrating the art of gun-smithing and tomahawk making;
• Dalton Wade, who will have a long hunter demonstration;
• Mike Fields, of Reagan, Tenn., who will be knapping flint to create beautiful flint blades, and
• Sarah Vogt, of Limestone, who will be making baskets.
EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS
Several entertaining educational programs are also slated to be part of Crockett Days.
• On Saturday, Nate Dotson, park manager at the Sgt. Alvin C. York State Park, will present a program on Saturday about on traditional music of early East Tennessee settlers.
• On Sunday morning, Pastor John Jarboe will deliver an 18th century-style sermon, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Crockett Homestead.
Both Saturday and Sunday, these individuals are scheduled to present programs:
• Mark and Sherry Finchum, of Jefferson City, will discuss the lives and culture of Cherokee men and women during the 1700’s, both days of the event.
• Robert Rambo of Cullowhee, NC will present “Their First War: A Young David Crockett and a Young Tennessee in the War of 1812,”
• Steve Ricker, of Greeneville, who serves as the director of interpretation for the Overmountain Victory Trail Association, will present the story of the Overmountain Men from our area and their journey to King’s Mountain, SC, where they fought and won a battle that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War in the South.
• Fred Bloom will present a program focusing on historic firearms.
• David Crockett Birthplace State Park Manager Joe Nowotarski will present a history of the State of Franklin.
“A number of other programs, demonstrations and activities for park visitors are also planned for the weekend, including furs of the frontier, presentations on 18th-century firearms, fire-starting with flint and steel, a tomahawk throw, an edibles and medicinal plant hike, kids’ games and more,” the release says.
Several food trucks will also be on site for the weekend, including Pastor Pig BBQ, Shane’s Place, Munchie Machine, Southern Cross, and Island Vibe Grill.
LIVE AUCTION
At 1 p.m. on Saturday, the celebration will feature its annual live auction of 18th century-related items. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park and the organization’s support of future historic programming, events and public activities.
“The public is invited to sign up to become members of the Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park and join in preserving Crockett’s legacy,” Vogt said.
According to the park’s website, Crockett moved to Lawrence County in 1817 and became involves in politics. “While serving in Congress, he fought for his people’s right to keep land they had settled on in the new frontier of West Tennessee,” the site adds. “Crockett died at the Alamo Mission in March of 1836, while aiding the Texans in their fight for independence from Mexico.”
David Crockett Birthplace State Park was founded in 1973. For information about the park or the upcoming Crockett Days Celebration, call the park’s office at 423-257-2167.