The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County, Grand Rental Station, the Greeneville Parks and Recreation and Youth Builders of Greeneville will host the annual “Greeneville & Greene County Day for Kids,” a family event for the community on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Hardin Park.
This event is held to bring youth and adults together for a day of fun each year, an announcement from the Boys & Girls Club said. Admission is free.
Some of the main activities will be the inflatable games and rides for the children and activities like bouncy houses, a t-ball game, “World of Sports,” an obstacle course, a dual inflatable slide, toddler bounce, “battle zone” joust beam, inflatable two hoops and an inflatable skee ball game.
There will also be face painting, popcorn, cotton candy and more activities. Police cars, fire trucks and other emergency vehicles will be there for children to view, and many local agencies offer informational booths and activities for kids.
New this year is a food court that opens at 1:30 p.m. and will include Carolina Ace Catering with racks of ribs, barbecue and chicken, Sno Biz with their sno cones and cotton candy, Angeez Catering serving hot dogs, chips, and cookies, Tates Chapel United Methodist Church and Pruitt Hill United Methodist Church with nachos, candy, hot dogs, chips and popcorn and Pizza Inn with several kinds of pizza. All vendors will have soft drinks, water and a few items not listed, the release said.
Unlike most other industrialized nations, the U.S. is one of the few nations that does not have an official day set aside to honor its young people. Americans recognize the link between spending meaningful time with their kids and the tough issues facing young people, but say they do not have the time, skills or resources to do as much for their children as they feel they should, the club’s announcement said.
Boys & Girls Clubs of America is spearheading a national effort to establish Day for Kids as an “official day” on the national calendar.
“We formed our local Day for Kids to foster stronger relationships between adults and children by educating them on the importance and value of spending meaningful time together,” Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Scott Bullington said. “Day for Kids will provide the opportunity for every adult to take a break, celebrate and renew their commitment to our community’s children.”
Greeneville and Greene County Day for Kids is open to all children with many free activities and rides.
For more information about activities or getting a group or organization involved, contact Aly Collins or Scott Bullington at the Boys & Girls Club at 787-9322.