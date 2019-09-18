IMG_3714.jpg

Boys & Girls Club members announce the 2019 Greeneville and Greene County Day for Kids, planned for Sunday, 2-5 p.m. at Hardin Park and hosted by the club, Grand Rental Station, Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department and Youth Builders of Greeneville. From left are Jazmine Story, Cameron Sneed, Laila Rader, Maddie Lane, Lilie Roark, Autumn Carter, Melissa Cohen, Drake Boyd and Evan Gonzalez.