Gary West’s lifelong love for legendary performer Johnny Cash can be traced back to his dad.
“I remember being in his ’64 old pickup truck and ‘A Boy Named Sue’ would play on the radio and dad would turn it up and just smile,” West said in a recent telephone interview from his home in Elysian, Minn. “He would encourage me to climb on my toy box and play my toy guitar and wear my hat. We always loved Johnny.”
West – who goes by his stage name, but whose given name is Gerald Boger Jr. — never really got over his fondness for Cash’s distinctive sound. In fact, he has made a nice career out of paying tribute to Cash, one of country music’s biggest stars of the 1950s and 1960s with more than 100 hit singles.
West will share his love for Cash’s music – as well as throwing in a few other nods to his other favorite singers, including Waylon Jennings – during a concert Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. at the Appalachian Auditorium at St. James, located at 3220 St. James Road.
“I want to carry the torch and play music with the essence it was created by,” West said. “I’m not a Johnny Cash impersonator – there is only one Johnny Cash.”
West’s concerts include “as much Waylon as Johnny, plus some of my original songs,” he said. “I keep it fun and funny. I do some impersonations, like Ray Charles. We share stories about our experiences at the Grand Ole Opry. It’s an authentic evening, playing songs the way they should be played. We play the songs as close as we can to the original.”
Although West never met Johnny Cash or saw him perform live, he did become friends with Cash’s family – he toured with Cash’s brother Tommy and was best man at the wedding of Cash’s nephew, Mark, also a performer. “I used to hang out at Johnny Cash’s parents house and drink iced tea and watch Tommy pick apples,” West said. “Johnny was almost always out of town or at his farm, so he was never there when I was.”
In fact it was Tommy who “renamed” Boger as Gary West. “Tommy couldn’t pronounce my real name, so he told me I needed a new name if I was going to be in show business,” West said, laughing. “Then, one night while I was performing with Tommy, he introduced me out of the blue as ‘Gary West on the drums.’ It stuck.”
West also held a CD release party at Cash’s farm which, by then, had been turned into the Storytellers Museum and Hideaway Farm. “I was doing my sound check on the stage and singing Johnny’s part in ‘Highwayman’ by The Highwaymen when the wind picked up and the tent started flapping and popping, and the hair stood up on my arms and I got chills. I just realized that I was on his farm, singing his verse, echoing across the prairie. When I finished, the wind just calmed down. It was just a really neat experience.”
EARLY INTEREST IN MUSIC
West’s early interest in music led to private drum lessons at age 4, followed by guitar lessons at 10. “I was in my first band – the Royal Aces – in seventh grade,” West recalled. “We couldn’t find a lead singer, so I said I would sing the parts till we could find somebody. Our first concert was the eighth-grade dance. I ended up singing and being in that band for 13 years. We performed throughout the United States and Canada. And I stayed with the band until I moved to Nashville in 1988.”
West also was an admirer of country singer/songwriter Del Reeves, who he later toured with as drummer. “I remember being 10, and I had colored flood lights in my room like a stage,” West said. “I used to play Del’s album, ‘Live at the Palomino Club,’ and pretend I was on stage with him. It had to be real though, so I imagined his drummer got sick, and I said I could do it, and he let me fill in. My goal was to play the album all the way through without a mistake.”
West eventually met Del Reeves’ daughter, Kari Reeves, at a vocal contest. “I gave her my card and told her I would love to open for her dad,” West said. “She called me a week later and said her dad was in California and needed a new drummer. She said she knew that I knew the type of drummer dad needed — it takes a fast right-handed drummer for his music. I didn’t want to play drums – they call it the curse of the side man because you don’t get to sing — but I said ‘He’s my hero and it’s a chance to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, so I’d like to do it.’ ”
West recalled waiting backstage for his first performance at the Opry to begin as an “anxious moment with my heart pounding out of my chest, but I reminded myself that I just needed to play it like I used to in my bedroom, and it turned into one of the most amazing moments in my life.”
West also has frequented the Grand Ole Opry stage as drummer for Little Jimmy Dickens, Jett Williams, and The Drifting Cowboys. He also backed up many stars including Johnny Paycheck, Charlie Pride, The Legendary Drifters and more.
“One of my favorite things to have been part of was The Drifting Cowboys,” West said. “This was Hank Williams Sr.’s original band with Don Helms on steel guitar and Jerry Rivers on fiddle. These two men were icons in country music history who played on early Ray Price, Patsy Cline and Hank Williams recordings, to name just a few. We toured all over Germany, Switzerland, Holland and the U.S. that year. We also performed with Jett Williams on the German Country Music Awards. What an unforgettable experience!”
West also performed throughout the United States and Canada as Gary West and the Wild Wild West Band, a hard-driving, country-rock band featuring a steel guitar. Later, in the 1990s, the Gary West Trio was very popular in Nashville, where he enjoyed a six-year stint at the renowned Opryland Hotel.
Today, he fronts his own Johnny Cash tribute show called “For the Love of Cash.”
“This music is timeless, because great music is always going to be great music,” West said. “Johnny had so much soul and believed what he was singing and felt what he was singing. He was a real pioneer, but didn’t know it at the time. He didn’t have a ton of influences to pull from like we have today. Back then, they learned music from church and made it up. They created that whole sound from scratch.”
THE NEW NORMAL
West, who recently married and left behind his Nashville home of more than 30 years to move to his wife’s home state of Minnesota, said he is still adjusting to the “new normal,” post-pandemic.
“We really lost momentum during COVID,” he said of his current band, called the Nashville Players. “A lot of our venues closed. We were performing a lot in Florida, which shut down during the virus. Three of our main promoters quit as well. We lost a lot of our contacts and resources for booking.”
As a result, West now plans to limit his touring and focus on enjoying a simpler life. “My wife likes me home,” he said. “After I wrap up this current tour, I plan on doing mini tours in February and October, like eight shows a piece, each year, and that’s it. I love living where I am now. I’m surrounded by lakes in beautiful, beautiful farm country. Nashville’s not what it used to be. It’s just party central now and has so many people there. They’re building so much, so many apartments, the traffic is unreal. I can’t say I miss it. It’s lost all its charm. As I get older, I like being in the country, riding my side-by-side and fishing. I can see the lake from my house. I grew up in Indianapolis, which is farm country. I worked on a lot of farms growing up. This feels like home.”
LIFE IN THE FAST LANE
West plans to fill some of his extra time with his other passion — racing cars. “I have raced Legends cars for two years now,” he said. “Legends race cars are replicas of American automobiles from the 1930s and 1940s. I traded my Legends car recently for a Sportsman car and have completely rebuilt it like new. I spent a stupid amount of money on this car, which is like the old NASCARs in the late ’90s. I’m just now finishing it, in time for my first race on April 22 at the Rockford Speedway in Illinois. It’s really cool. It’s like some big-time racing. These cars go, like, 150 to 170 miles per hour. I’ve never raced at those speeds, and there’s not a lot of opportunity to practice, not a lot of seat time in the car. But the Legends car was a great training ground — they’re fast, and they’re hard to drive.”
West started with go-karts as a young boy and gets his love for racing also from his dad, the late Gerald Boger Sr. “I grew up outside of Indianapolis, so my dad took me to races all the time,” he recalled. “Dad wanted to race cars himself, but mom wouldn’t let him. Dad died and had regrets not racing. I didn’t want the same thing to happen to me. Fortunately, my wife is supportive. It’s surreal sometimes. I’ve dreamed of this my whole life. I get to go out there and say ‘Dad, this is for you.’ I’m living his dream. I’m living my dream, too.”
If he had to pick between singing and racing, the answer comes easy. “I’d race,” he said. “I’ve played at the Grand Ole Opry for 15 years as a drummer for different audiences, got to go on tour, got to do a lot of music. But no racing — till now. I have the best of both worlds, and I’m very grateful.”