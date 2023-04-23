Paul Sinclair has a whole lotta love for Led Zeppelin.
“I fell in love with their music in my youth,” Sinclair said in a recent telephone interview from his home outside of Philadelphia. “Led Zeppelin was bombastic and epic, folksy and mystical. I was really driven by that style of rock and roll. I loved the sound, the imagery, the look.”
In fact, he loves Led Zeppelin so much that he has made a successful 20-year career out of singing their extensive catalog of classic hits. Sinclair, who serves as the lead singer and front man for Get the Led Out, will bring the tribute band's show to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 20. Show time is 7:30 p.m.
“We play the songs the way they gave you goose bumps in the first place — just like you heard on the radio or on the album,” Sinclair said. “If you ever heard Led Zeppelin live, you know they didn’t sound the same in concert as they did on the albums or on the radio. They couldn’t. They were a four-piece band. Their records were produced in a studio with lots of help from other musicians. Get the Led Out recreates the complex sound quality of Led Zeppelin studio recordings live on stage. Remember, Led Zeppelin was in the seventies. They didn’t have the technology we have now on the road. Plus, there are six of us — when you hear three guitars on the album, we have three guitarists on stage.”
Joining Sinclair in the band are Paul Hammond, electric/acoustic guitars and mandolin; Tommy Zamp, electric/acoustic guitars and vocals; Phil D’Agostino, bass guitar and vocals; Adam Ferraioli, drums and percussion; and Eddie Kurek, keyboards, electric/acoustic guitars, percussion and vocals.
Led Zeppelin’s contributions to rock music can’t be overstated, Sinclair said. “They were the classical composers of the rock era,” he said. “I believe 100 years from now they will be viewed as the Bach and Beethoven of our time.”
The band’s “Led Zeppelin IV” album, which includes the iconic “Stairway to Heaven” song, is “a masterpiece,” Sinclair continued. “How it builds…it’s glorious. You can’t do that live with four people, because the layering in the studio could involve 27 people. But we love the original studio recordings so much we wanted to replicate that sound live, so that’s what Get the Led Out does. Our concerts play it like you remember it.”
Growing up, Sinclair always admired Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant. “I remember him wailing like a banshee and scaring all the girls’ moms,” he said, laughing. “Robert’s style is hard to categorize. I don’t know if he has a set style. Robert approached every single song as if he was creating a unique character. His voice in ‘Dazed and Confused’ is not at all the same character as in ‘Fool in the Rain.’ It doesn’t sound like the same person. He was a chameleon to the nth degree.”
As a singer, Sinclair prefers the hard-belting tunes like “Ramble On” and “Whole Lotta Love.”
“But I also love singing ‘Babe I’m Gonna Leave You,’ because it’s such a moving piece, and it’s my favorite Robert vocals,” he said.
Fan favorites include “Kashmir,” “Black Dog,” “Moby Dick” and “Immigrant Song.” “And, of course, ‘Stairway to Heaven’ brings the whole night to a crescendo and neatly ties up the Zeppelin journey,” Sinclair said. “So many songs are so beloved; that’s why we change the set list every single night. We have the same six to eight classics, but the other 12 to 14 songs, we change up.”
He's excited to bring Get the Led Out back to Greeneville. “Led Zeppelin and that whole era of the sixties and seventies provided the soundtrack to my life,” Sinclair said. “It’s my whole life, my whole career. I try to inspire and touch the audience and give them the feeling from Led Zeppelin’s music. Our whole team is like a Super Bowl team. We’re all committed to delivering a top-level show.”
He expressed deep gratitude for the loyal fans who have supported the band through the years. “We work very hard to be good at what we do,” Sinclair said, adding that this will be their second appearance at NPAC. “We had a beautiful night last time we were in Greeneville. The crowd was amazing, and it was clear that this music still really strikes a chord with them. It should be a given, but I really appreciate our fans from my very essence. We’ve been at this a long time, so you realize that, when you get success, without fans you have nothing. I’m beyond grateful that they’ve embraced us like they have.”
———
Tickets to see Get The Led Out are $30 to $40, depending on seating location. Visit npacgreeneville.com for more information or to purchase tickets online. The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 212 Tusculum Blvd., in Greeneville. To reach the box office, call 423-638-1679.