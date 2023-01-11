The engagement ring was bought. The big question was asked. And the answer was a resounding: “YES! A THOUSAND TIMES YES!”
After a few hugs and kisses, the next question for the happy couple is “How do we start planning a wedding?”
Experts from at least 20 area businesses that provide wedding-related services gathered on Saturday for the 13th annual Something Blue Bridal Fair to help couples planning for their big day.
Hundreds of individuals turned out for the event seeking answers to a myriad of questions about gowns and tuxedo rentals, invitations, photography, catering, wedding venues and much more.
Rebecca Mahar and Chris Walker, of Johnson City, were on hand for the afternoon event. The couple is planning an April wedding.
“We just got engaged, and we’re trying to plan a wedding in four months ... so we are in a time crunch,” Mahar said with a nervous laugh but big smile.
“We’re looking at vendors, dresses, photographers ... the whole thing!” she added.
One of the items at the bridal fair that caught their attention was a photo booth available for rent. The couple had just exited the booth where they had had a series of fun photos taken holding bride and groom signs.
Having a photo booth at weddings has become something of a trend, said Danielle Venerable, of Grand Rental.
“It certainly gives folks lots of laughs and giggles,” she added, noting the chuckles emitting from the booth as a couple was having their photo taken inside.
In addition to the photo booth, Grand Rental has a wide assortment of wedding items available, including tables and chairs, various sizes of tents, decorations, sound systems, dance floors, concession machines and much more. The business is located at 2215 East Andrew Johnson Hwy., in Greeneville.
Abbigail Sutherland was another bride-to-be on hand at the fair, along with her friend, Karli Ricker, who will be serving as her maid of honor.
“I’m looking for a little bit of everything,” Sutherland said, as she was checking out the wedding invitation possibilities at the Artistic Printers booth. She and her fiancé are planning to wed Aug. 12, she noted, so time is of the essence.
In fact, when looking ahead to a wedding date, most experts say that that planning months in advance is key.
“Most venues are already booked for 2023,” said wedding planner Kim Dykes, of Simply Southern Chic. “You really need to jump on things quick if you plan to marry soon.”
Star Mays, of Flowers By Tammy, also echoed this advice, saying that with most vendors, couples should book now if they are planning for a fall wedding this year or for a wedding next spring.
Mays also stressed to couple the need to think about what type of wedding they would like and what styles they envision.
“When you come to see a wedding vendor, you should come prepared with ideas,” Mays said. “Do some research and think about what your style is, whether that is flowers or gowns, before you sit down to discuss things with a vendor.”
A brochure made available to attendees at the bridal fair had several pieces of helpful advice, including the need to find vendors who “understand your vision” for your individual wedding. “Don’t be timid. Ask questions and don’t be afraid to to ask for what you want,” the brochure noted.
Among the vendors participating in this year’s Something Blue Bridal Fair were:
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Greeneville Sun will be publishing its annual Bridal Edition on Jan. 25 to further aid couples with planning for their big day. The Sun accepts engagement and wedding announcements and publishes them free of charge, along with a photo of the couple. For more information, visit the Sun’s website at greenevillesun.com or call the Lifestyles department at 423-359-3114.