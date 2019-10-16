Greeneville High School’s Advanced Chorus will present its “Dessert and a Show” concerts on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
The pop-themed Concert will feature students of the GHS Advanced Chorus in both singing and acting roles and will include a wide variety of musical favorites, a news release said. Each will be followed by a dessert buffet in the GHS Café.
Tickets are available for purchase from any GHS Chorus student or at the door. Prices are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and $5 for children in elementary school or younger. Proceeds benefit the GHS Chorus Boosters.
Doors open to the public at 2:30 p.m.
“Come on out and support out Chorus students as they present one of the most entertaining shows of the year,” said Daniel Varnell, chorus director.
Repertoire selections for this year’s show include:
- “Try Everything” from Disney’s “Zootopia,” originally performed by Shakira,
- “Unforgettable” by Nat King Cole,
- “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen,
- “The Best of Doo Wop,” a medley of ‘50s Doo Wop favorites,
- “1 2 3 4” by Plain White T’s,
- “Carry on Wayward Son” by Kansas,
- “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” by the Andrews Sisters,
- “Wide Open Spaces” by the Dixie Chicks,
- “Lullabye (Goodnight My Angel)” by Billy Joel, and
- “Celebration” by Kool and the Gang.