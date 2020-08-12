A 2020 graduate of Greeneville High School won first place in her district in this year’s Congressional Art Contest, marking the first time artwork from a Greeneville High School has made it all the way to Washington, D.C.
Charly Flaglor’s watercolor painting depicting a pitcher on her grandmother’s porch will hang in the hall between the House and Senate until the winner of next year’s contest is announced.
A second painting by Flaglor, based on a photograph taken in the Antique Mall on Depot Street in Greeneville, that had previously hung at the Knoxville Museum of Art in 2019, was chosen as a runner up in the Congressional contest.
“It was a surprise, honestly,” said Flaglor, who painted them during an advanced art class at GHS.
Due to COVID-19, the usual reception to announce the winners was canceled. Flaglor received a personal phone call from Congressman Phil Rowe informing her that she had won.
The win came as no surprise to her GHS art teacher Heather Jones.
“Charly is a very gifted artist,” said Jones. “She has grown as an artist and person over the last four years. Charly handles realism very well in just about any medium she has tried. I think she has a real affinity with Watercolor, which is not an easy medium to do.”
Jones added that Flaglor is a good example of why arts programs in high schools are important.
“Art in Greeneville City Schools have been supported and allowed to thrive in a way a lot of small systems often do not,” said Jones. “Charly shows what is accomplished with a good art program.”
Flaglor plans to attend ETSU in the fall, majoring in biology and minoring in art. She has received ETSU’s Fine and Performing Arts Scholarship, Jane Dove Cox Scholarship and Carolyn King Carter Scholarship through the East Tennessee Foundation.
Flaglor said she has “always been into art” but her classes at GHS opened her eyes to the possibilities of what she can do with it, as well as improving her skills.
“Even just with Art 1, there was so much of a difference in my art from the beginning to the end of the class, as I progressed,” Flaglor said. “This year, I took two painting classes and again, there’s just so much of a progression. I’m looking forward to college art just to be able to progress even more as an artist.”
Jones, affirmed her choice of major and minor, suggesting it would allow her to use them in many ways, including illustrating biology text books, Flaglor said.
“There’s so many things you can do combining them,” she said. “I’d never really thought of it as something I could do full-time, but I’m starting to think maybe I can. I don’t even know if that’s something I want to do but I’m just looking forward to being able to figure things out more.”
“Charly clearly has a bright future ahead of her in art or any career path she should choose,” Jones said.
Flaglor is grateful for Jones’ influence on her art and outlook.
“She pushes me out of my comfort zone so much and makes me do things I would not even have thought about doing, or even thought that I was able to do,” she said.