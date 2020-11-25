While Christmas, as the song goes, holds the designation of “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” I beg to differ. You can keep your tinsel and bows. Thanksgiving, with its emphasis on family and loved ones; the delicious feasts made with love and laughter; and above all, the time-honored tradition of giving thanks for counted and countless blessings, ranks as my number one favorite holiday.
Thanksgiving will look quite different for many folks this year. Unfortunately, many families have felt the heart-wrenching pain of loss, of the absence of precious souls whose lights have been put out or are anxiously watching for the outcome as a dear one fights for life. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
In spite of the upheaval and grief caused by the pandemic, people are going forward with the timeless tradition of giving thanks. I’m thankful for more than will fit into a column: for family and friends; for my grandson’s health as he continues treatments for leukemia; for shelter and sustenance; for the privilege of being born into a country that offers protection and hope through our constitutional rights; for those who preserve those rights; for those who protect and come to our aid each day; and for so much more.
I’m also thankful for those who contribute to our community in smaller and often unacknowledged ways. If you haven’t noticed them lately, pause and look around. They’re all around us.
On that note, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the columnists who share their experiences, talents and knowledge with their community each week. I promise you, they are no less busy than any of the rest of us but are willing just the same to share their time and gifts with others. They are a vital part of Accent. If you have a moment, perhaps you’d like to reach out with a brief note of thanks to your favorite columnists and let them know you appreciate them.
For that matter, maybe we could all make a point of saying thank you to those whose services we normally take for granted. We’d really be doing ourselves a favor because the more we realize we have to be thankful for, the happier we’ll be. In this time of stress, frustration and sadness, let’s innoculate ourselves with gratitude. It’s free and the side effects are wonderful.