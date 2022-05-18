LINVILLE, N.C. — For the first time in the park’s history, Grandfather Mountain will be welcoming the public to witness first-hand the miraculous spectacle of its synchronous fireflies this summer.
Tickets for the viewing events, known as “Grandfather Glows: Bioluminescent Evenings on Grandfather Mountain,” go on sale May 23, with the viewing nights taking place June 26, June 29 and July 1.
Tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis, and only 200 tickets will be available for each nighttime viewing event. The cost for adults is $60 and children are $35. The event lasts from 7 to 11 p.m.
“As a UNESCO International Biosphere Reserve, Grandfather Mountain has long been known for its natural wonders and as a haven for more than 70 rare or endangered species. However, it was only recently discovered that a rare species of firefly, known as Photinus carolinus, occupied the mountain,” a news release says.
“Those who have been fortunate enough to witness the phenomena of this firefly’s seemingly otherworldly mating ritual, in which the entire forest illuminates in flashing lights, have described it as one of the most significant experiences they have had in nature,” the release adds.
“I can count on one hand the times I’ve been left speechless by an event or occurrence in nature, and seeing the synchronous fireflies for the first time on Grandfather Mountain was one of them,” says John Caveny, Director of Education and Natural Resources at the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, in the release.
While synchronous fireflies are known to exist in a handful of places around the world, including the Appalachian Mountains and parts of Southeast Asia, these peculiar insects were only discovered at Grandfather Mountain in 2019.