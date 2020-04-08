As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the globe, sweeping changes in daily living are bringing unusual, and sometimes unsettling, sights.
Local photographer Eric Kaltenmark spent a couple days taking photographs around Greeneville and Greene County. The resulting photo spread documents some of the stark changes in life for area residents. Kaltenmark called the experience surreal.
“The empty Commons on a spring afternoon is a surreal experience,” Kaltenmark said. “While this might be something you would expect in the fall with a UT afternoon game, it was very different to experience with the signs in the windows and the carts in the doorways. It almost gave a boarded-up feeling. It leaves you wondering about the long-term impact on the retailers and employees.”
Making his way across the county, Kaltenmark discovered that in the absence of the normal sights and sounds, others become more noticeable.
“I think the one thing that stood out the most when I was taking the photos, besides the lack of people walking, talking, etc., was how much more I noticed the sounds of the cars.” he said. “I’m not sure if it was because of the lack of people or if I was expecting less vehicle traffic but this stood out more than normal to me.”
Kaltenmark found few people out as he took his photos. Those few he did see practiced careful social distancing.
“The only people I came across were at the parks, all seemed to be in their own “bubble,” he explained. “I purposely did not approach anyone, but I did wait for one couple to pass before taking a photo. We all seemed to have social distancing in mind and they left after passing me.”