East Tennessee PBS, George Clem Multicultural Association and the Black In Appalachia project are hosting Greeneville Community History Day on Oct. 12.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the longstanding Negro Women’s Civic Club, 320 Davis St., Greeneville, a news release from organizers said.
Individuals and families are invited to share documents, photos, films and recollections of Greene County’s African-American community for future generations.
“Get those boxes down from the attic, go through your albums and prepare to share your history and items,” organizers William Isom and Angela Campbell wrote in the announcement. “We’ll be recording oral stories and making copies on-site, so photos and documents can be returned to you same-day along with digital copies to take home.”
Refreshments will also be served, the announcement said.
The Greeneville Black History Project’s digital archive, a public, searchable database of digital materials, is accessible at www.blackinappalachia.org/greeneville-digital-archive. It is part of East Tennessee PBS’s Black In Appalachia initiative, which also included the production of a documentary detailing the history of the region’s “8th of August,” or “Freedom Day,” celebrations.
According to the documentary, it’s not widely known that President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation did not apply to the state of Tennessee. Despite that, then-military governor Andrew Johnson freed his personal slaves on Aug. 8, 1863, an event that set off a celebration in Greeneville that has continued annually for more than 150 years and spread to at least 13 states.
For more information about Greeneville Community History Day, George Clem Multicultural Alliance or the Black In Appalachia project, contact William Isom at 423-277-7162 or info@BlackInAppalachia.org or Angela Campbell at 301-323-5889 or gcma.greeneville@gmail.com.