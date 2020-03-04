The Greeneville Tennessee Hiking And Cycling Club plan the following hikes for the month of March:
- Saturday, March 7 — 5 Mile, Strenuous, Trail Maintenance Work Hike on Turkey Pen Cove Loop near Horse Creek. Food City Bypass 8 am.
- Sunday, March 8 — 4 Mile, Easy-Moderate, In/Out Hike to Sutton Ridge Overlook in the Cosby section of the GSMNP. Hardee’s 1:30 pm. Trailhead 2:30 pm.
- Saturday, March 14 — 6 Mile, Moderate, Loop Hike around Hungry Mother State Park Lake in Marion, VA. Followed by Supper at Pizza Perfect. Food City/Bypass 8 am.
- Saturday, March 21 — 5 Mile, Easy-Moderate, In/Out Hike in Rocky Fork State Park on the Rocky Fork and Flint Creek Trails. (Maybe some wild flowers will be out). Food City/Bypass 8 am.
- Saturday, March 28 — Quarterly Mtg. & Covered Dish at Horse Creek Pavilion. Hike at 1 pm. Covered Dish & Meeting at 3 pm. Bring a covered dish, dessert or drink. Everyone is Welcome.
- Sunday, March 29 — 3.5 Mile, Easy, Loop Hike at Seven Islands Birding Park in Kodak crossing the new French Broad Pedestrian Bridge to Newman’s Island. Hardee’s 1:30 pm.
Watch the club Facebook page for cancellations or additional events and information.