“It was a dark and stormy night” is the beginning of many a classic mystery story, and “Clue: On Stage” is no exception. Thunder and lightning set the scene as each of the “colorful” characters arrive at Boddy Manor for a dinner party, summoned by an unknown host, as the classic Parker Brothers board game, “Clue,” comes to life on stage at the Capitol Theatre this month.
Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, and Colonel Mustard appear on Sept. 17, 18, 24, and 25 at 7 p.m. and on Sept.19 and 25 at 2 p.m. The Greeneville Theatre Guild presents “Clue: On Stage,” the farcical play that is based on the cult-favorite movie that is based on the board game.
But “Whodunit?” It was Director Beth Schnura, in the theatre, with an idea. Setting the stage much like the board game itself with shifting rooms, Schnura has assembled a stellar cast of GTG veterans and newcomers alike, who take the farce very seriously.
Local theatre favorites, Chris Greene and Holly Marshall, welcome the group to the manor as Wadsworth, the butler, and the maid, Yvette. Buck Allum, a newcomer to GTG but not to the stage, having performed with the Morristown Theatre Guild in several productions, portrays Colonel Mustard. Christa delSorbo, last seen on stage as Tarzan’s mother at Tusculum University, plays Mrs. White. Jessie Beth Miller, local educator and GTG and Little Theatre veteran brings Mrs. Peacock to life. Justin Aubin of Limestone, an ETSU theatre student, portrays Mr. Green. Margo Olmsted, seen on the stage in several GTG and Tusculum productions, plays Miss Scarlet. Rounding out the dinner party guests is Professor Plum, portrayed by Gary Carver of Newport, who also portrayed Mortimer in GTG’s production of “Arsenic and Old Lace.”
Brought together by mysterious invitations and using suggested pseudonyms, the guests are frustrated when their host isn’t at the party. Why were they invited? Who is the host who has gathered them together? What does the butler know that he’s not telling? And when the host, Mr. Boddy, played by Jonathan Cook, does arrive, why does he present them all with strange gifts that “could” be murder weapons?
When a murder is committed, the characters, costumed by Debbie Close, are forced to explore the mansion on a set designed by Schnura and Frank Mengel, trying to find the killer and stay alive in the process. There are secret passages, dead bodies, and murders, oh, my! Even unsuspecting visitors aren’t safe.
Bring your sleuthing skills and see if you can figure out who, where, and with which weapon, were the victims offed. Tickets are $15 and $12 and are available at www.greenevilletheatreguild.org or by calling the Greeneville Theatre Guild at 423-470-2792.