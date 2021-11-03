The Greeneville Theatre Guild announced they will be joining over 2,500 theatrical organizations from all 50 states and over 40 countries in producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.”
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International created this revue for theaters across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of Nov. 12-15.
Greeneville Theatre Guild’s one-night-only performance is scheduled for Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre.
“All Together Now!” features songs from MTI’s beloved catalogue of musicals including
“Annie,” “Come From Away,” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Hairspray,” “Into the Woods,” “Les Misérables,” “Mamma Mia!,” “My Fair Lady,” “Rent,” and many more!
“MTI’s “All Together Now!” is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew, and musicians,” said MTI’s President and CEO, Drew Cohen, in a release. “The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration, and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre.”
For the performance, the Greeneville Theatre Guild has assembled a cast of almost 40 singers, both youth and adult, to perform the Broadway revue-type concert, the release says. And in the spirit of the theatrical community and this event, they have invited the cast of Theatre-at-Tusculum’s production of “Mamma Mia” to perform a number from their show to promote their following weekend’s performances at the University.
“The spirit of togetherness is one of the things that draws people to the theater, and we are incredibly excited to join with other theaters — here in our community, in our region,
in our country, and even around the world — to celebrate live theatre with a performance of MTI’s ‘All Together Now!,’” stated Paige Mengel, GTG’s executive director, in the release. “The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations. We look forward to welcoming our patrons with this wonderful showcase of music and talent, as well as utilizing the opportunity that MTI has granted us to raise funds for our building campaign.”
Tickets for the concert are $25 and may be purchased at www.greenevilletheatreguild.org/buy-tickets, reserved by calling 423-470-2792, or purchased at thedoor.