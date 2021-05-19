The Town of Greeneville announces plans to continue its youth art contest as part of the 9th annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration.
The contest was created last year as a safe alternative to the celebration’s Kids Zone, which was cancelled due to concerns related to the spread of COVID-19.
The theme for this year’s art contest will be “Underwater Adventures” in conjunction with the 25th reunion of crewmembers from the U.S. Navy submarine USS Greeneville.
Publix has agreed to sponsor this year’s contest, which will help provide bigger and better prizes for the winning artwork, according to Amy Rose, Public Relations Manager for the Town of Greeneville.
Prizes will be awarded in the following age groups 5-7, 8-11, 12-14, and 15-18.
Rose’s niece, Khloe Overbay, a seventh-grader at South Greene Middle School, created the art contest in spring 2020 while schools were closed during the Coronavirus outbreak.
To enter the youth art contest, draw or color a representation of an underwater adventure and submit the artwork at Greeneville Town Hall or via email to arose@greenevilletn.gov.
Deadline to enter is June 30.
Winners will be announced Saturday, July 3, during the 9th annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration. Mayor W.T. Daniels will present the winning prizes at the gazebo of the Big Spring area behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
For more information on the art contest, please contact Rose at 423-783-2860.
Other festivities of American Downtown include live music, a nighttime parade, a hot dog eating contest, and a spectacular fireworks show.
In addition to Publix, sponsors of the 9th annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration are: Waste Industries, Andrew Johnson Bank, Ballad Health, Gateway Ford, Apex Bank, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Flyboys, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO Corporation, TEVET, Consumer Credit Union, Creamy Cup, Food City, Gypsy Soul Market, Heritage Community Bank, John Deere Power Products, Miller Industries, Summers Taylor, and Walmart Logistics.
For more information on the celebration, please follow the Town of Greeneville on Facebook or visit www.greenevilletn.gov.