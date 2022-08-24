The 4th annual Downtown Brewfest is scheduled for Sept. 10 in Greeneville.
The festival, which will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., is being held as a fundraiser for Rural Resources Farm and Food Education Center.
“This is a perfect opportunity to sample some of the regional craft beers available in and around East Tennessee,” event organizers say in a news release.
The outdoor event will be held on College Street between the intersections of Depot and Mckee streets in downtown Greeneville. The portion of College Street hosting the event will be closed during Brewfest, which will include live music, food trucks, football and regional craft beer samples, organizers add.
“There will be 20 different craft beers available to sample, from several regional breweries,” the release continues. “Some of the breweries that will be represented are Yeehaw from Johnson City, Blackberry Farm from Knoxville, Gypsy Circus from Kingsport, Depot Street Brewery from Jonesborough, Graffiti Garden from Kingsport, and more.
“In addition to some tasty brews, there will be multiple food trucks in attendance at this festival,” the release adds.
The entertainment lineup for this year’s Brewfest will be Hannah Juanita and the Hardliners, of Nashville, and Greeneville’s own, the Mountain Mountain Mountain Boy.
“This year, a beer ticket (and a DD ticket) includes beer tasting and access to tents and chairs and games area,” organizers say. “We are not including a food voucher, and the ticket price is reduced from last year to reflect that.
“Food will be available for cash purchase at food trucks,” organizers add. “The VIP ticket is for those who want reserved seating, access to special brews, and heavy snacks — this is the sponsor ticket as well so contact us today about sponsorship.”
Youths, age 17 and under, will be admitted free with an adult.
The music stage is free to the public. Food trucks will be open for customers from the public.
“With so many fun things to do in the area, be sure to mark off the time to visit Greeneville’s only Beer Festival,” organizers add.
Tickets are available now at www.brewfestgreeneville.com.
A platinum sponsor for this year’s Brewfest is Marsh LP Gas. Gold sponsors include: Rogers Family Dental, Greeneville Federal Bank, B&J Farms and the Leonard Family. Silver sponsors include: Thompson and Associates, the Cave Law Firm and Bee Well Day Spa.
Additional sponsors for the event are welcome, organizers say.
“Contact us today to add your name to the sponsor list to receive free VIP tickets and support Rural Resources and the important work they do,” they add. “Rural Resources Farm and Food Education Center’s mission is to connect farms, food and our community by facilitating learning experiences to build a vital local food economy and to sustain farmland and natural resources.”
Rural Resources is located at 2870 Holly Creek Rd., in Greeneville. For more information, call 423-636-8171 or visit online at ruralresources.net.