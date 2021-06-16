The Greeneville Theatre Guild will present “David and Bathsheba” at the Capitol Theatre this month. It is an original ballet, created by local dancer and actor, Elizabeth Ruggiero Sparks, and portrays the story of King David and Bathsheba through ballet and contemporary dance elements.
This will be the Guild’s second production of an original work since its inception, a release says.
“One of our goals as an organization is to promote creativity and provide an opportunity for folks in this region to develop their talents as well as giving our community the chance to see how much talent we have in our midst,” says Paige Mengel of the Greeneville Theatre Guild, in the release. “Elizabeth is such a beautiful dancer herself, and she’s had a vision for the telling of this story for years. We are thrilled to work with her to bring her creation to life on the stage.”
Sparks began dancing with the Central Ballet School and Theatre here in Greeneville in 2008. Since that time, she has performed in many of their productions as well as in theatrical shows at Tusculum University. She is the daughter-in-law of Lori Ann Sparks, founder of Central Ballet, who will be dancing the role of Michal, King David’s first wife. Elizabeth is married to Benjamin Sparks, founder of the Sparks School of Karate and holds a black belt.
In addition to choreographing and directing the show, Sparks will dance the role of Bathsheba. The role of King David will be danced by Dillon Davis, a professional ballet dancer from Chattanooga who has performed in Central Ballet Theatre’s productions for the past seven years.
“We are beyond excited to have Dillon join us for the Guild’s first dance production,” says Mengel. “He is a joy to watch. Even people who don’t like ballet very much enjoy seeing Davis perform. And to have Lori Ann as part of the cast as well is simply phenomenal.”
“David and Bathsheba” opens on Friday, June 18, with additional performances on June 19, 25, and 26 at 7:00 pm and on Sunday, June 20 and 27 at 2:00 pm at the Capitol Theatre on Main Street. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors (65+), children, and students. They may be purchased in advance on the Greeneville Theatre Guild website or at the door at the time of the performances.
The Theatre Guild may be reached at greenevilletheatreguild@gmail.com or 423-470-2792.