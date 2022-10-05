Tommy Emmanuel has been touted by many as the world’s greatest acoustic guitarist, but you will never hear it from his lips.
“I never listen to stuff like that,” the modest Australian-turned-Nashvillian said in a recent telephone interview. “It’s the same with awards. Awards don’t feed your family — hard work does. I just show up and do my best— it usually works.”
Emmanuel will be in concert Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center with special guest Gareth Pearson, a Welsh guitar phenomenon.
Emmanuel, 67, is internationally renowned for his unique solo-style guitar playing that sounds like an entire band, featuring drums, bass, rhythm, lead guitar and a vocal melody simultaneously.
He first picked up a guitar at age 4 at the encouragement of his mother. “She knew I was fascinated by the guitar, so she bought me one and taught me how to play chords,” Emmanuel said. “We played music together – I was a quick learner. My brother then got a guitar to do the melody, so I was always the accompanist – it’s probably what I do best. Then we formed a band with my other brother on drums and away we went.”
Although he’s not one to comfortably wear the title of child prodigy, he does admit with a laugh: “There is no question in my mind that I was destined to do music. I’m not good at anything else.”
By age 6, he was listening to Chet Atkins, whom he quickly cites as the inspiration for his complex fingerstyle technique and use of percussive effects on the guitar.
“I loved Chet’s music from the second I heard it,” Emmanuel said. “I loved his choice of songs. His sound was so beautiful. His playing was so meticulous and so in tune. His records were better than everyone else’s. In the ’60s, Chet Atkins’ name was on everyone’s lips. What an innovator and leader.”
At age 11, Emmanuel wrote Atkins a fan letter. Atkins wrote back, and the two became pen pals. “He had no idea that a boy from Australia, anyone from Australia, knew of him,” Emmanuel said. “Chet had no idea of the reach he had. Later, as I played around the world, everyone would ask: Will Chet ever come over here? They all knew him and loved his music. I told him and he couldn’t believe it.”
He became life-long friends with Atkins – and even lived with him and his family for a while. “We recorded an album together, and I lived at his house and hung out and was like one of the family,” he said. “I was living the dream.”
A pinnacle moment in Emmanuel’s life came in 1999 when Atkins bestowed on him a special honor. Emmanuel became one of only five people ever named as a “Certified Guitar Player” by Atkins himself.
“I was incredibly moved and had no idea it was going to happen,” Emmanuel said. “It’s basically letters after my name, CGP, but coming from him, wow. My award says it’s for lifetime contributions to the art of finger picking.”
Emmanuel said he is humbled by the success he has enjoyed, especially since he is self-taught and can’t read or write music. “It’s never held me back, but I probably would be a better musician if I could read music,” he said. “I tried in the ’70s to learn but I just had a mental block about it — dots on the page becoming music on an instrument. My teacher finally said you will never be able to read what you can already play – just keep doing what you’re doing.”
He added, laughing: “I guess I’ve done alright.”
Emmanuel said he especially loves live performances and is excited for the upcoming Greeneville concert. “I’ve played in Knoxville and Johnson City before, but not Greeneville,” he said. “It will be a fun show. People can expect a cross section of my earlier songs, my latest stuff, and I pay tribute to people like Chet and Merle Travis – people who inspire me, giants whose shoulders I stand on. Chet showed me the way, but I can’t escape Travis and his music from Kentucky.”
Emmanuel described his sound as “country blues rock – a bit of everything really. I’m a songwriter who writes not just for solo guitar, though. I have a band playing in my mind, so I write as though it’s for someone to sing, then I make it into an instrumental. My music is very melodic – I’m influenced by the Beatles – and I try to write things that are memorable. I do sing – and will sing at the concert some – but I am mostly an instrumentalist.”
He promises concertgoers a good time. “I’m in the entertainment business, so that’s how I fulfill my destiny,” Emmanuel said. “I’m an entertainer who plays guitar and loves playing for people.”
In fact, it’s been said that no one enjoys a Tommy Emmanuel concert more than Tommy Emmanuel. “That’s pretty right,” he replied with a chuckle. “I love it and I enjoy it. And when I enjoy it, you will too.”
He added: “When I was a kid, I wanted to be in show business. Now, I just want to be in the happiness business. I make music, and you get happy. That’s a good job!”
Despite his celebrated acoustic work, Emmanuel actually began his professional career as an electric guitar player. He has worked as a lead guitarist for several bands including the New Zealand/Australian rock group Dragon; toured with legendary singer Tina Turner; and worked as a session musician for numerous artists.
“I started on electric guitar, yeah,” he said. “I toured with bands as an electric guitarist. I’ve been that all my life and I can go out and do that tomorrow if I wanted to. But now I tour the world as a solo acoustic guitarist. I try to keep it simple. I just have a sound man, a lighting director and a merch (merchandise) lady who travels with me. I mean, life is already complicated, right? I find it’s more challenging to do a show without all the bells and whistles. You better have some good songs. That’s why I like keeping it simple – you experience the quality and integrity of the music.”
Emmanuel tours almost constantly all over the world. “Touring is something I love to do and have always done, starting back to when I was 6 and in a band with my brothers touring around.”
His concert schedule is peppered with gigs throughout America as well as across the world. “I may have time to eat and sleep sometime between now and Christmas,” Emmanuel joked.
After the Greeneville concert, he is flying to California to visit one of his daughters before traveling to Latvia for a new European leg of the tour that will take him to Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands – all before he takes on America again in December. “It’s what I like to do,” he said. “I love touring. I’m a road dog.”
Through the years, he has released dozens of award-winning albums. “I’m working on a new one right now called ‘Accomplice Two’ that features duets with Raul Malo of the Mavericks, Michael McDonald (formerly of the Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan), Little Feat, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Jerry Douglas (with Alison Krauss and Union Station) and more. Like the name implies, it’s the second one I’ve done. I love collaborating with other artists.”
His love for American music is one of the reasons he recently became a United States citizen. “I started coming to America in the ’80s,” Emmanuel recalled. “In 1993, I lived in Los Angeles for six months, then in 1995 in San Francisco for six months. I’ve lived in England a couple of times and Germany for a little while, but America is always where I wanted to be. Chet told me in the ’80s, as he dropped me off at the airport to go home – and I never forgot it – ‘I think you should consider moving here because this is where you belong.’ He was right. This is where I belong. I’ve played all over the world, but America is such a big part of my life, even though I am an Australian man. I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been surrounded by American music and culture. I have a lot of good friends here. I love the music from here. I guess Australians are really citizens of the world, trying to fit into it. My place is in America.”