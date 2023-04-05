Many people prefer to serve ham instead of lamb for Easter dinner. Ham can be perfectly smoky and salty but also sweet when it is cooked with a delicious glaze.
There are various ways to prepare a ham. Here are a few ideas if you are still trying to decide what approach to take for your Easter meal.
This recipe for “Brandied Baked Ham with Mustard Butter” from Denise Gee’s “Southern Appetizers: 60 Delectables for Gracious Get-Togethers” (Chronicle Books) pairs the fruity overtones of brandy with the tang of mustard to form an ideal blend of flavors.
Serve the ham on its own, or nestle slices between buttermilk biscuits for a brunch or lunchtime treat.
BRANDIED BAKED HAM WITH MUSTARD BUTTER
Serves 16 to 20
11⁄2 cups packed dark brown sugar
2 tablespoons grainy mustard
1 5-pound bone-in half ham, fully cooked
11⁄2 teaspoons whole cloves
In a small saucepan, stir to combine the brown sugar, brandy, and mustard. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat and, stirring constantly, cook until the glaze is thick and syrupy, about 3 minutes. (Watch carefully, holding a tight-fitting lid; if the brandy ignites, quickly cover the saucepan to tamp out the flame before removing the lid. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Reheat just before serving.)
Preheat the oven to 325 F. Line a shallow roasting pan with heavy-duty aluminum foil and place a wire rack on top.
Score the fat on top of the ham by making diagonal cuts in a diamond pattern. Insert the cloves into the intersections of each diamond. Place the ham on the rack in the prepared pan. Insert a meat thermometer, making sure it doesn’t touch the bone.
Bake the ham for about 1 hour, or until the meat thermometer registers 125 F.
Remove the ham and brush on the brandy glaze. Return the ham to the oven and cook for 20 to 30 minutes more, or until the meat thermometer registers 135 F. Let it stand for 15 minutes. (The meat temperature will rise to 140 F.)
MUSTARD BUTTER
2 cups butter, softened
1⁄4 cup grated sweet onion
1⁄4 cup Dijon or Creole mustard
To make the mustard butter: In a medium bowl, stir to combine the butter, sweet onion and mustard. Scrape it into a serving bowl.
Cut the ham into thin slices and arrange them on a platter. Serve accompanied with the bowl of mustard butter.
———
Hosts and hostesses who are looking to take some of the work off of their plates can explore recipes that are less labor-intensive.
Slow cookers are the unsung heroes of the kitchen. While busy families often use them to prepare weeknight meals, slow cookers also can be used when cooking for crowds. In such instances, they free up time for party hosts to tackle other jobs.
This recipe for “Sweet Southern Slow-Cooker Ham,” courtesy of the National Pork Board and Yummly, utilizes a fully cooked, store-bought ham and some sweet and savory accoutrements.
The ham can be served on its own, or be used to create delicious sliders.
Since it serves 12, it’s the perfect meal for a crowd.
SWEET SOUTHERN SLOW-COOKER HAM
Serves 12
1 bone-in fully cooked ham (about 51⁄2 pounds)
1 cup apple cider
1⁄2 cup dark brown sugar
1⁄3 cup bourbon (preferably Kentucky)
1⁄4 cup honey
1⁄4 cup Dijon style mustard
4 sprigs fresh thyme
Place the ham in a large slow cooker.
Whisk the cider with the brown sugar, bourbon, honey, and mustard. Slowly pour over the ham.
Scatter the thyme sprigs into the slow cooker.
Cook on high for 4 hours or on low for 8 hours, or until very tender.
Remove ham to rest on a cutting board.
Pass the remaining cooking liquid through a fine mesh sieve into a saucepan. Simmer for 10 minutes or until slightly reduced.
Cut the ham into chunks or slices. Brush the cut pieces with the cooking liquid before arranging on a platter.
Serve warm or at room temperature.
———
Chef Mary Goldman provided this recipe for braised ham and a sweet mustard glaze.
BRAISED HAM WITH VEGETABLES
Serves 8
1- 6 pound bone in ham
1/3 cup sliced onion
1/3 cup sliced carrots
1/3 cup sliced celery
1 Tablespoon slice garlic
3 sprigs fresh sage
2 cups sweet port
Chicken broth
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Place ham in a large roasting pan and toss vegetables and spices around it.
Pour in port and chicken broth so there is at least one inch of liquid in the bottom of the roasting pan.
Cover and cook until the internal temperature is at least 165 degrees, basting occasionally for about three hours.
Put on a cutting board and let rest for about 10 minutes before slicing. Strain vegetables and save broth. Serve with a mustard glaze.
MUSTARD GLAZE
1/4 cup butter
1/2 cup honey
1/2 cup Dijon mustard
1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
Dash nutmeg
1 cup broth from ham
In a small saucepan melt the butter, add honey and Dijon mustard. Cook until smooth.
Add seasonings and broth. Cook about 15 minutes on low heat until it has thickened.
Serve either alongside of the ham or over it.
Sweet potatoes and a steamed green vegetable would be good accompaniments.