Anyone standing at the famous Pinnacle overlook on April 10 will hear the ringing echo of metal striking metal down in the historic town of Cumberland Gap. Blacksmiths from across the region will set up shop in the Gap from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for The “Hammer in the Gap.”
The event is presented by the Guardians of the Gap. a local non-profit organization that works to preserve, protect, and promote the town, a release says. Ryan Schmidt, the lead coordinator of Hammer in the Gap, from Mitty’s Metal Art Studio, crafts his famous blue steel skillets and other impressive metalwork. Schmidt, a member of the Appalachian Area Chapter of Blacksmiths, will be gathering blacksmiths from across the region for the “hammer-in,” an event where artisans come together to learn, share and collaborate. Artists from the Franklin Blacksmith Guild and the Clinch River Blacksmith Guild will be participating, along with others.
Attendees of the event will have the opportunity to observe, shop, and learn about blacksmithing while enjoying live music and food from local eateries and food trucks. One of the final products of the hammer-in will be a new sculpture for the Kaitlyn DeVries Memorial Dog Park in Cumberland Gap.
Don’t miss a chance to see blacksmithing demonstrations by regional artists and enjoy the unique charm of the historic Cumberland Gap. Find the blacksmiths on Lynn Street and at Mitty’s Metal Art. Follow the music! Be sure to stick around afterward for the “Get Down in the Gap” DJ and Karaoke party in Berkau Park from 7-10 p.m. For event information and vendor signup visit rogueuniverse.wixsite.com/hammerinthegap.