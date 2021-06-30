The Greeneville Arts Council announces an online exhibit by Han Young from July 1 through July 31.
In an artist’s statement Young said, “I am a fine artist and mainly paint realism in oil, watercolor and acrylic media.
My favorite subjects include nature, landscape, still life, and modern abstract.
“I was born in South Korea. I learned to work with watercolor and to do pencil drawings at a local art institute. I went on to attend college and majored in fine art.
“I came to the United States in 2000. I started to paint realism. I became inspired by the beauty of nature in Florida. When I paint realism I always go for accuracy in my painting. It is actually amazing to see my art work looking like the real thing. I call it magic! Now I am painting the beauty of Tennessee nature!”
The Greeneville Arts Council invites everyone to view Young’s exhibit online at greenevilleartscouncil.org.
For more information about this or other exhibits, please contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423-329-5366 or tilgreen724@yahoo. com.