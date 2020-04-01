Happy April Fools Day! Perhaps today will provide some chuckles in the midst of all the seriousness of coronavirus concerns. I hope everyone reading this may at least find a reason or two to smile. And if you can’t find a reason to smile yourself, perhaps you can provide a reason for someone else to smile.
You may notice some changes to Accent this week. The Greeneville Sun is making some adjustments to compensate for changes brought about by the virus. One of those changes, as you can see, includes a couple less pages in today’s edition. That will be the case for the foreseeable future.
All your favorite columns and features will be included, with the exception of the Things to Do calendar. The calendar will resume when events resume. Other features may appear in new places but no interruption is anticipated. Pages are expected to return to normal once businesses are operating normally again. It should be no more than a minor hiccup in the larger context of the more serious concerns our community faces. Thank you for your patience as we move forward through this situation together.
On the lighter side, you may find a chuckle on the page below today, reading about just a few past pranks successfully executed on April Fools days gone by. Stay well and be kind to each other.