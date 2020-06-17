In this week’s Accent, we pay tribute to all the dads out there. Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 21, although coronavirus concerns may make the day a bit different from Father’s Days of the past for many.
My own father passed when I was quite young and I’m no longer married to the father of my children, so the day isn’t so much a celebration for me as it is a day to remember. For that reason, I asked for some help from readers to share their thoughts or memories about Father’s Day for today’s column.
Andy Daniels’ father, like mine, has passed. She shared these reminisces about the man who played such a huge role in life.
“I was fortunate to have my father, Frank Taylor Susong with me for a long time,” Daniels wrote. “He recently passed away at the age of 97. He was a farmer who loved his cows and grew enough corn to feed Greene County. We ate lunch together every day before his health declined.
“Growing up he made sure I had a car to drive. He taught me to drive a straight shift and hold the car at the stop light next to Asbury Church on Summer Street — not a small feat! He was a man of few words. An expert when it came to selling tobacco at Central Warehouse and always made sure Miss Elise had coal in the winter.”
Judge Kenneth Bailey, Jr., shared his thoughts about the influence of his father’s example.
“Father’s Day is very important to me and my family. My two sisters and I are so fortunate to have a dad, Ken Bailey, Sr., who sets a wonderful example for us. He not only set the example for us of working hard at your job or occupation,” Bailey wrote, “but he set the example of being involved in the lives of kids in the community, being involved as a community leader and being involved as a Church leader.
“My dad was a teacher, administrator and coach in two different school systems for 40 years and he has served as an Alderman in Baileyton for over 40 years. He has also served his Church in many roles such as Sunday School teacher and church treasurer.
“Because of my dad, I have tried to be a good example for kids as a youth sports coach. I have also tried to be a good servant leader in my role as Judge and in community organizations. Finally, I have tried to always be involved in my church. My Dad has always been an inspiration to me and my sisters.”
Wendy and Maddie Ratliff are grateful to have a day set aside especially to honor and express appreciation to the man they call “the rock of our family.”
“He has supported all of us in our dreams and in our lives,” they wrote. “Saying thank you doesn’t seem to be enough and having this day to show him is an amazing way to make him realize how truly special he is.
“Always on a quest for the perfect gumbo, he is a die hard Greene Devil fan of every sport and laughs so hard that he has turned red and passed out – taking our kitchen table with him.
“When I became a mother myself, he was kicked out of the delivery room for making me laugh so hard that they couldn’t monitor the baby. He made sure that I could change a tire, change my own oil, mow my yard, bait a hook, catch a fish and drive a manual shift car. You know, the necessary things in life.
“God also made him my moral fortress when life brings me to my knees. Now, he is ‘Grampy’ and he is showering his love on the next generation. He is my daughter’s chauffeur, mentor and favorite sidekick.
“On this one day a year, we celebrate my Dad and ‘Grampy,’ because he is the best father and grandfather in the world. We love him more than anything.”
Dad’s are one half of the reason each of us is here today. Whether celebrating or reminiscing, we can be thankful that they gave us life. If you are a dad, take a moment to pause and enjoy the day set aside to honor the importance of your role in the lives of your children and society.
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads!