BLOUNTVILLE – The Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism announced the Haunted Half Marathon is coming to downtown Historic Blountville on Halloween weekend.
Organized by The Goose Chase, this special event will take place at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31. The Haunted Half Marathon will have an approximately 13-mile course charted in and around the Blountville area.
The Haunted Half Marathon features a race that has generally seen between 600-700 runners cross the finish line each year in other local cities. The marathon promises lots of fun with costume contests, music and spooky decorations along the course.
“We are extremely excited and thankful to announce that the city of Blountville, Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism and Better Blountville have partnered with us to host the 12th annual Haunted Half Marathon and Relay on Halloween morning at 8:30 a.m.," said Karen Hubbs of The Goose Chase. "Whether you choose to run as an individual or a relay team, we know that you are going to enjoy this beautiful town. Come dressed up in your costumes and join us on this new course, which could end up being a trick or a treat.”
Participants and spectators are encouraged to use social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.
To register visit www.thegoosechase.org.
Area businesses, churches and individuals may contribute promotional items to include in the bags given out to the runners. The Goose Chase is anticipating approximately 600-700 runners that will participate in the Marathon. Contributions may include pens, notepads, water bottles, coupons, candy, coasters, paper. Promotional items need to be delivered to the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism at 3425 Hwy. 126, Blountville, TN 37617 by Monday, Oct. 26.
The Haunted Half Marathon is organized by The Goose Chase, and is sponsored by the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism and Build A Better Blountville. Donations from the event will be used to enhance the Battle of Blountville Veteran’s Park.
For further information, please contact:
- Karen L. Hubbs, info@thegoosechase.org (423) 946-0519
- Shelia Hunt, info@sullivancountytn.gov (423) 323-4660
- Phil Ketron, pketron@triteninsurance.com (423) 279-9060
The Goose Chase is a non-profit organization, a team of dedicated people who have come together with the mission of helping others. Their goal is to help individuals, families, ministries and non-profit organizations in their time of need.