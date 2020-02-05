I always look forward to the beginning of a new year. This is when I take a look at the past year to see what your support has helped us achieve at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. I am thrilled to announce that shelter statistics confirm that 2019 was a successful, lifesaving, tail-wagging year! I want to share some of the successes that would not have happened if it were not for our friends and supporters. Thanks to donations from people like you:
- 731 dogs were taken into our care;
- 707 cats were taken into our care;
- 769 dogs were adopted into forever homes;
- 707 cats were adopted into forever homes;
- 377 dogs, in danger of being euthanized, were pulled from Animal Control;
- 349 cats, in danger of being euthanized, were pulled from Animal Control;
- 23 dogs and cats were reunited with their families;
- 520 dogs were spayed or neutered;
- and 497 cats were spayed or neutered.
Over 4,000 volunteer hours were donated in 2019.
With all great successes there comes a price. Each day our shelter faces a financial struggle to provide needed medicine, vaccines, food, spay and neuter surgeries, shelter, and more for the homeless dogs and cats of Greene County.
During the entire month of February, we are asking you to consider helping the shelter dogs and cats by contributing to our “Have A Heart” fundraiser. Your tax-deductible donation can be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744. Donations can also be made online at gchumanesociety.com/donate/ or over the phone after noon, Tuesday through Saturday by calling (423)639-4771. For each donation, we will hang an ornament with your name on it on our Valentine Tree.
As Executive Director of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, I want to thank you personally for your support. Because of friends like you, we can continue to provide homeless dogs and cats of Greene County with the food, shelter and vet care they need and deserve. Your support also enables us to educate our community on lifelong, responsible pet ownership. Most of all, your support helps us save the lives of thousands of unwanted and unloved dogs and cats.
Thank you for your kindness and compassion. We couldn’t do it without friends like you!