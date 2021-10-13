“The Dukes of Hazzard” raced off television screens 35 years ago, but love for the action-packed show and its cast drew thousands of fans to Hazzard Fest, held Friday and Saturday at the Greene County fairgrounds.
Some of the show’s central characters made personal appearances, including Catherine Bach, who played Daisy Duke; and Tom Wopat, who portrayed Luke Duke.
Numerous other personalities were also booked for Hazzard Fest, including Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox, the stars of another long-running television hit, “CHiPs.”
National recording acts like Ricky Skaggs and Little Texas provided musical entertainment. Professional wrestling greats were also on hand, including Ricky Morton and Larry Gibson, winners of tag team titles as “The Rock ’N Roll Express.” Morton operates the School of Morton in Chuckey for aspiring wrestlers.
Loyal fans waited in line for up to three hours to meet Bach and get an autographed photo or picture. Others making appearances at Hazzard Fest were also sought out by fans and were not disappointed.