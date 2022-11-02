Final touches are being made to this year’s Appalachian Renaissance Faire, which is set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6 in northern Greene County.
The two-day event will take place at the Faire site at 520 Doc Hawkins Road, located just off I-81 at exit 36. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
During the event, attendees will visit the fictional town of Faire Crossing in the year 1585, where Her Grace, the Duchess Mary Flemming Fraiser, and His Grace, the Duke Andrew William Fraiser, are hosting a magnificent and magical celebration.
Visitors to the Faire are invited to come in period costume — or as they are — and “step away for a moment from the modern era and go back to 1585 to see what forms of entertainment our forefathers enjoyed,” said Wendy Potter, of the Appalachian Renaissance Faire organization.
“This is immersive theater,” Potter explained. “We want people to walk through the gates and step away from the year 2022 for a minute and find a little Old World magic.”
The storyline of the Faire focuses on Duke and Duchess Fraiser and their adopted twins, who are secretly the biological children of Mary Stuart, Queen of Scotland, Potter said.
“Seventeen years ago, Mary Stuart was imprisoned by her privy council men,” Potter goes on to say. “History will tell you during this time that the Queen gave birth to stillborn twins, a boy and a girl. However, this is not the case.”
Queen Mary’s newborns, a daughter, Margaret, and a son, Robert, were born alive and well, and they were smuggled out of Scotland by Queen Mary’s cousin, Mary Flemming Frasier, Potter said, detailing the Faire’s storyline.
The infants were transported safely away from the warring European courts to the New World, where Mary Flemming’s husband, Duke Andrew Fraiser, established Faire Crossing in the magical mountains of Appalachia. The Fraiser twins have now come of age in the year 1585, and the Duke and Duchess are celebrating with a Harvest Festival.
This is the sixth year for the Appalachian Renaissance Faire. The event was previously held in Piney Flats. However, two years ago, it was moved to its current larger location in Greene County, Potter said.
“Each year is another year in the life of our characters,” Potter said. “We have a different villain each year.”
More than 40 vendors will be on hand for this year’s Appalachian Renaissance Festival, Potter said. There will also be live entertainment on three stages, full-contact jousting tournaments both days, medieval weapons demonstrations and a chance for attendees to test their warrior skills.
Among the entertainers slated for the Faire are:
• The Misfit Gypsies, a Tri-Cities belly dance troupe;
• The Crossed Cannons, of Pennsylvania, performing Celtic music and providing never-ending pirate dad jokes;
• Tennessee’s own Crossjack, playing Celtic favorites;
• The North Carolina-based Eireann’s Call, playing folk music on a variety of sims, bagpipes and string instruments;
• Tuatha Dea, of Pigeon Forge, performing Celtic music with a Southern flaire;
• Magician Larry Volz, of Richmond, Va., who astounds with daring magical acts, and
• Harpist Sandra Parker, Abingdon, Va., who delights with her enchanting harp music.
A fairy glen will also be available for children to enjoy several activities, including a scavenger hunt, puppet shows and magicians. Since the Faire will also take place the weekend after Halloween, children are invited to don their costumes and trick or treat in Faire Crossing, where vendors will be handing out candy.
Potter noted that a cast and crew of at least 60 individuals have come together to make the Renaissance Faire happen. The Faire also has several corporate sponsors including Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus, Elyst Brewing, American Highlander Kilts, Granny and Aunt Texi’s Old Country Store, Forever Yours Wedding Center, Leanne Trivet Photography, BES Studios and Ceridwen Productions.
Admission to the Appalachian Renaissance Faire is $12 for a one-day pass or $20 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and under will be admitted free both days.
Discounted admission is available to military veterans and senior adults for $10 for a one-day pass or $17 for a weekend pass.
In addition to its live weekend events, the Appalachian Renaissance Faire organization has also begun an ongoing drama webseries. These short episodes can be viewed before coming to the faire, so the public can meet some of the characters and learn more about this year’s storyline. This series is free on YouTube.
All three episodes, which were filmed by Ceridwen Productions and BES Studios, can be viewed at the following links:
Visit https://appalachianrenaissancefaire. com/ for more details about the Appalachian Renaissance Faire.